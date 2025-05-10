SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals He's Writing A New, Unannounced DCU Film

What’s next for James Gunn after Superman and Peacemaker Season 2? Unlike his Marvel Studios counterpart Kevin Feige, Gunn appears determined to stay hands-on with writing and directing, rather than focusing solely on producing.

We just recently disclosed that WB CEODavid Zaslav was impressed with the 10-year plan for the DCU, crafted by James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it seems that the slate is growing by one.

Over on Threads, Gunn continued his usual practice of responding to fan questions, and he revealed that in addition to, "finishing Superman and Peacemaker," he's "pre-writing" and "tooling around" with a brand new, previously unannounced DCU film.

This revelation has ignited fervent speculation among fans, with theories ranging from the introduction of beloved teams like Justice League International to solo outings for characters such as Aquaman or Martian Manhunter.

San Diego Comic-Con is just a few months away, so if WB and DC Studios attend, it's possible that this mystery film could be revealed.

As previously reported, the latest intel from Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran was that several of the previously announced Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters films have been put on the back burner due to creatives signing up for other projects, a failure to crack the script, or a host of other reasons.

The projects include Swamp Thing, Booster Gold, The Authority, Waller, and more recently, Sgt. Rock.

Conversely, the Teen Titans movie, being written by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's writer Ana Nogueira is moving up the list.

The current confirmed and reported slate includes:

Creature Commandos (animated TV series)

Waller (live-action TV series)

Superman: Legacy (live-action movie)

Lanterns (live-action TV series)

The Authority (live-action movie - on back burner)

Paradise Lost (live-action TV series)

The Brave and the Bold (live-action movie)

Booster Gold (live-action TV series - on back burner)

Teen Titans (live-action movie - moving to forefront)

Sgt. Rock (live-action movie - recently delayed)

Bane and Deathstroke team-up movie (reported development)

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (live-action movie)

Swamp Thing (live-action movie - on back burner)

Gunn's commitment to actively writing and potentially directing more projects within the DCU signals a distinct creative vision compared to the more executive role often adopted by his Marvel counterpart.

As anticipation builds for Superman and Peacemaker season 2, the reveal of this new, unannounced film will undoubtedly be a key point of interest for DC fans eager to see the future of this reimagined universe unfold.

Stay tuned to CBM for future updates, as the usual rumor mills are bound to start tossing out wild guesses about what Gunn might be working on next.