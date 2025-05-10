SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals He's Writing A New, Unannounced DCU Film

As the DC Studios Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters continues to shift and expand, Superman director James Gunn has revealed that he's writing a new movie.

News
By MarkJulian - May 10, 2025 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

What’s next for James Gunn after Superman and Peacemaker Season 2? Unlike his Marvel Studios counterpart Kevin Feige, Gunn appears determined to stay hands-on with writing and directing, rather than focusing solely on producing.

We just recently disclosed that WB CEODavid Zaslav was impressed with the 10-year plan for the DCU, crafted by James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it seems that the slate is growing by one.

Over on Threads, Gunn continued his usual practice of responding to fan questions, and he revealed that in addition to, "finishing Superman and Peacemaker," he's "pre-writing" and "tooling around" with a brand new, previously unannounced DCU film.

This revelation has ignited fervent speculation among fans, with theories ranging from the introduction of beloved teams like Justice League International to solo outings for characters such as Aquaman or Martian Manhunter.

San Diego Comic-Con is just a few months away, so if WB and DC Studios attend, it's possible that this mystery film could be revealed.

As previously reported, the latest intel from Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran was that several of the previously announced Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters films have been put on the back burner due to creatives signing up for other projects, a failure to crack the script, or a host of other reasons.  

The projects include Swamp Thing, Booster Gold, The Authority, Waller, and more recently, Sgt. Rock.

Conversely, the Teen Titans movie, being written by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's writer Ana Nogueira is moving up the list.

The current confirmed and reported slate includes:

  • Creature Commandos (animated TV series)
  • Waller (live-action TV series)
  • Superman: Legacy (live-action movie)
  • Lanterns (live-action TV series)
  • The Authority (live-action movie - on back burner)
  • Paradise Lost (live-action TV series)
  • The Brave and the Bold (live-action movie)
  • Booster Gold (live-action TV series - on back burner)
  • Teen Titans (live-action movie - moving to forefront)
  • Sgt. Rock (live-action movie - recently delayed)
  • Bane and Deathstroke team-up movie (reported development)
  • Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (live-action movie)
  • Swamp Thing (live-action movie - on back burner)

Gunn's commitment to actively writing and potentially directing more projects within the DCU signals a distinct creative vision compared to the more executive role often adopted by his Marvel counterpart.

As anticipation builds for Superman and Peacemaker season 2, the reveal of this new, unannounced film will undoubtedly be a key point of interest for DC fans eager to see the future of this reimagined universe unfold.

Stay tuned to CBM for future updates, as the usual rumor mills are bound to start tossing out wild guesses about what Gunn might be working on next.

SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/10/2025, 2:51 PM
Wish it was someone else!
dracula
dracula - 5/10/2025, 2:53 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - why?
dracula
dracula - 5/10/2025, 2:53 PM
Plastic Man
ElJefe
ElJefe - 5/10/2025, 3:37 PM
@dracula - That would make me extremely happy
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/10/2025, 2:54 PM
Should be the Metal Men, he mentioned them a lot of times when he officially became the co-CEO and they're up his alley in terms of characters that appeal to his sensisitives.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/10/2025, 2:57 PM
He also has been confirming other stuff in Threads:

Superman is 90% complete.

https://x.com/NexusPointNews/status/1921250590413250780

Confirmed Matt Reeves is still the director for The Batman Part II.

https://x.com/NexusPointNews/status/1921266910542332163

And early today we got news that the hair, make up and proesthetic crew of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow wrapped up.

https://x.com/NexusPointNews/status/1921250117413146684

Which he also confirmed to be true, the movie has wrapped.

https://x.com/DCFilmNews/status/1921252164636184704

@JoshWilding @MarkCassidy
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/10/2025, 2:57 PM
Something for him I guess
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/10/2025, 2:59 PM
🤞" Gleak: Stuck In The Middle "🤞
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/10/2025, 2:59 PM
World's finest.
User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/10/2025, 3:03 PM
So this is just the James Gunn Cinematic Universe then
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/10/2025, 3:09 PM
Good god why him again?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/10/2025, 3:13 PM
Hopefully a Lobo project, but Plastic Man or Checkmate would be cool as well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2025, 3:17 PM
This could be that Worlds Finest film he’s rumored to be doing or Metal Men since he’s mentioned that in the past…

My guess is between The Terrifics or Blue & Gold!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/10/2025, 3:18 PM
Don't worry he won't green light it until he has a good script.....😮‍💨


It begins shooting tomorrow 😩
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/10/2025, 3:26 PM
[frick]ing hell

I’ve missed a lot of DC bollocks.

All I can say [frick] Off

I’ll chat back in July

For [frick]s Sake
Repian
Repian - 5/10/2025, 3:42 PM
User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 5/10/2025, 3:43 PM
Zatanna: Abracadabra Bitches

