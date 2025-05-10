WB Discovery CEO Praises 10-Year DCU Plan While Talks Of Company Split Intensify

David Zaslav recently told investors that he feels bullish about DC Studios' ambitious 10-year slate, even as reports emerge suggesting the company might be looking to shed some underperforming assets.

By MarkJulian - May 10, 2025 01:05 PM EST
During the Q1 earnings call with investors, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav voiced strong confidence in the company’s upcoming film slate, particularly when it comes to the DCU.

Said Zaslav, "Looking ahead, we are excited about the strong slate across all of our studios, starting with DC Studios launching Superman in July."

"We’re wrapping on Supergirl and are deep into production on Lanterns, all part of our ten-year plan to reignite the DC brand globally and drive long-term franchise value."

Revealed in January 2024, the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters rollout slate of the DCU has grown and expanded since the original announcement.

Somewhat recently, it's been revealed by DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran that The Authority, Swamp Thing, Booster Gold, and Waller have all been put on the back burner for various reasons, while other projects not originally part of the slate announcement, like Teen Titans, are moving to the forefront.

  • Creature Commandos animated TV series 
  • Waller live-action tv series 
  • Superman: Legacy live-action movie 
  • Lanterns live-action TV series
  • The Authority live-action movie
  • Paradise Lost live-action TV series
  • The Brave and the Bold live-action movie
  • Booster Gold live-action TV series
  • Teen Titans live-action movie
  • Sgt. Rock live-action movie
  • Bane and Deathstroke team-up movie
  • Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow live-action movie
  • Swamp Thing live-action movie

This vote of confidence from Zaslav arrives as reports surface of change on the horizon at WBD. Industry experts think WBD is heading towards a potential breakup, three years after WarnerMedia and Discovery finalized their merger.

In particular, it's said that WBD may be looking to jettison some of its television assets such as CNN, TNT, Discovery, Animal Planet, TBS, HGTV, Cartoon Network, and a host of other networks. Instead, the studio would potentially only retain HBO and its Max streaming service as the television arm of the company.

In December, WBD took initial steps toward selling off its television assets by implementing an internal restructuring that split its streaming and studio divisions.

"WBD would be leaner and have stronger growth potential without cable assets. But finding a buyer could be difficult. Linear TV is deteriorating and WBD has big debts," said eMarketer analyst Ross Benes [via Reuters].

Without a steady stream of content from its television networks to bolster Max’s lineup, this could present an ideal opportunity for WBD to ramp up production of more DCU TV series.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios and Disney+ provides a clear-cut warning of what could happen if quantity is stressed over quality. 

The once infallible MCU brand has been diluted by a stream of Disney+ offerings, which has led to even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stating that the MCU was starting to feel like homework and not entertainment.

As WBD navigates potential corporate restructuring, the success of its upcoming DCU slate will be crucial in shaping the future of the iconic superhero franchise on both the big and small screens.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/10/2025, 1:30 PM
While Talks of Company Split Intensify there is NO plan,

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/10/2025, 1:31 PM
"all part of *our* ten-year plan" Yeah I don't think he has the slightiest idea of what even that plan is.

Shedding off all those things and just keeping HBO and Max isn't a good idea, so I'll just grab my popcorn and sit back to see the new clusterfrack this dingus creates.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/10/2025, 1:35 PM
lol, the Warners CEO is excited about DC's future plans.
User Comment Image
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 5/10/2025, 1:40 PM
HackSlav will be fired soon, especially if Superman underperforms. Hack and Slashing cutting everything, whole movies decimated SMH!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/10/2025, 1:51 PM

Just spouting optimistic bullsh!t.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/10/2025, 1:58 PM
Just hope they start off on a good foot with Superman.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/10/2025, 2:04 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Me too I miss the Marvel VS DC good old days.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/10/2025, 2:13 PM
@AllsGood - shut your whorish mouth. You weren't even around for those times. You have no idea how bad the flame wars were.

Nolanite out
grif
grif - 5/10/2025, 2:07 PM
why praise it? there has only been one shit show cartoon so far and a bunch of things canceled and others in development hell
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 5/10/2025, 2:10 PM
I understand they wanted to keep Reeves Batman separate, or Reeves did anyway but that lineup is really strange. If you were kicking off your 10 year plan, you start with your strongest stuff. Feige once knew how to do this leaving breadcrumbs to the interconnected MCU.

Streaming services are probably going to die soon. The draw was they were cheaper than cable but they got gready. Its more expensive now if you are just talking regular cable. Its easily cheaper if you are a sports fan.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/10/2025, 2:11 PM
Just let James Gunn control it all. [frick] the rest and [frick] Zaslav
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/10/2025, 2:11 PM
There's no 10 year plan.

It's just James Gunn plan and we should all be grateful for taking on such a huge responsibility for bringing our favorite characters to our big and small screens soon!

As much as I loved the DCEU, we needed something new and fresh. I'm happy for Zack Snyder to complete his vision of his DCEU. His JL movie was epic AF.

Now it's time for Gunn to shine. Excited for what is to come!

Also, I absolutely hate every single one of you idiots.

Nolanite out

