STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY Still Reveals First Look At WWE Superstar Becky Lynch In Operations Gold

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres with two episodes on Thursday, January 15, on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on Thursday, March 12.

The series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, the Starfleet cadets played by Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard, plus Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, and guest stars Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

As we first reported on TheRingReport.com, a first look at another of the show's guest stars, Rebecca Quin, a.k.a. WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, has been revealed today. The Irish professional wrestler, who recently lost the Women's Intercontinental Women's Championship to Maxxine Dupri, will play a Starfleet officer who is part of Operations Gold's bridge crew.

She looks a far cry from her usual self here and has previously appeared in Vikings and Billions. It's long been rumoured that she shot a role in Marvel Studios' Eternals, only to end up on the cutting room floor

"I’m on the bridge crew, and filming on the bridge, it was one of the most amazing sets I’ve ever been on," Lynch said of the role. "I grew up when Star Trek was one of the two shows that was on TV in Ireland, on whatever four channels we had, so it was always on in the background."

"I can’t say that I sat down and watched, but I did love the movies. And Colm Meaney. We all love Colm Meaney, any time he was on, you sit down and watch that," she added.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce Star Trek: Starfleet Academy alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber.

The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo and directed by Alex Kurtzman. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

You can take a closer look at Lynch's unnamed Star Trek character below.