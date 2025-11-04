Paramount Skydance Has "Moved On" From Making STAR TREK 4 With Chris Pine And Company

Paramount Skydance Has &quot;Moved On&quot; From Making STAR TREK 4 With Chris Pine And Company

It's been a long time coming, but Paramount—now owned by Skydance—appears to have finally moved on from the idea of making Star Trek 4 with Chris Pine and company, but where does that leave the franchise?

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: Variety (via SFFGazette.com)

Last year, we learned that, following a shift to streaming, Paramount Pictures was finally making moves to bring Star Trek back to theaters. The property was rebooted in 2009 with Star Trek, and filmmaker J.J. Abrams later returned for a sequel, 2013's Star Trek Into Darkness.

Abrams then decided to head into a Galaxy Far, Far Away to take charge of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, leaving Justin Lin to helm Star Trek Beyond in 2016. 

Nearly a decade later, a fourth movie has yet to materialise. Multiple ideas and filmmakers have been considered, including Chris Hemsworth's return as Captain Kirk's father and an R-rated Star Trek movie from Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino. 

Abrams even announced a fourth instalment with the original cast, prompting many of them to confirm that the news came as a surprise to them (and that they weren't signed up for another movie) during subsequent interviews. 

When Tarantino's movie failed to come to fruition, Paramount shifted focus to a new prequel movie with Andor filmmaker Toby Haynes attached to direct from a screenplay by Dark Shadows writer Seth Grahame-Smith.

Last we heard, the studio reportedly still intended to make the "final chapter" of the Chris Pine-led era of Star Trek movies, with Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant) attached to write a new draft of that screenplay. Well, something has changed, and that's the studio's leadership. 

In a piece from Variety (via SFFGazette.com) breaking down David Ellison's first 100 days in charge of Paramount following Skydance's acquisition of the company, it's said that, "The hope is to have a fresh 'Star Trek' movie, though the studio has moved on from the idea of bringing back Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the rest of the ensemble from the J.J. Abrams reboot."

"It is also working on sequels to 'Top Gun' and 'Days of Thunder,' with the films’ star, Tom Cruise, recently visiting the Paramount lot to congratulate the Skydance team on its takeover and to discuss a return to those franchises and other possible collaborations," the trade adds.

In fact, it's all change at the studios as "some of the films that Paramount is greenlighting, including a movie about a cowboy and his dog searching for his missing daughter that’s been likened to a Western version of 'Taken,' were described as 'America-centric' and geared toward the middle of the country."

So, it's the end of the line for this latest iteration of Star Trek, news which we're sure won't come as too much of a surprise after the last few years. It's previously been reported that Haynes and Grahame-Smith's movie, produced by Simon Kinberg, "will serve as an origin story of sorts for the main timeline of the entire franchise," with the studio "focused on rightsizing the budgets to fit within the clear box office ceiling for 'Star Trek' feature films." We're assuming that's the case, but it may not be, so stay tuned for updates.

Are you disappointed that Star Trek 4 is no longer happening?

STAR TREK: Simon Pegg Praises Quentin Tarantino's Batsh*t Crazy Movie, But Isn't Sure Fans Would Like It
Related:

STAR TREK: Simon Pegg Praises Quentin Tarantino's "Batsh*t Crazy" Movie, But Isn't Sure Fans Would Like It
STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Is Getting A Puppet Episode And We Already Have A First Look
Recommended For You:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Is Getting A Puppet Episode And We Already Have A First Look

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Battinson
Battinson - 11/4/2025, 6:32 PM
This is BS!!!!!!
stephhurry
stephhurry - 11/4/2025, 6:36 PM
Why make Star Trek 4 when you can make 20 screams
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/4/2025, 6:37 PM
Sad. Feel like a lot of potential was wasted. Still three solid movies.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/4/2025, 6:38 PM
I really wanted to see the Tarantino version.

I didn't love Spock in these but Pine as Kirk and Urban as Bones was amazing casting. Shame to waste that cast.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/4/2025, 6:40 PM
The more I think about it, the more this is BS. How is there money for that horrible looking Starfleet Academy but no money for the franchise movies or Star Trek: Legacy? That's just bullshit.

These people have no idea what fans want! All they do is slap themselves in the face!

User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/4/2025, 6:41 PM
That’s a shame, but it’s been quite some time. I don’t think anyone was holding their breath for that.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 11/4/2025, 6:43 PM
Lame, that’s last one was the best one. It’s gonna be another 10 yrs before anything actually happens.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 11/4/2025, 6:43 PM
Eh, it got a trilogy. Which is pretty good in my eyes as someone who has never been interested in Star Trek.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 11/4/2025, 6:52 PM
We're coming up on 10 years since Beyond, so this isn't shocking news, but still a bummer to see it official.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/4/2025, 6:54 PM
I just recently watched all three movies and after I finished Beyond, I quickly googled to see if Star Trek four was still being made. The response I got was yes. I am bummed!
asherman93
asherman93 - 11/4/2025, 6:59 PM
I feel sorry for the cast, but que sera, sera I guess.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/4/2025, 7:00 PM


A dead franchise

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder