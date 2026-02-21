AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Spoilers Reveal Two Major Character Deaths (And Fans Won't Be Happy)

Apparent Avengers: Doomsday plot leaks are coming in thick and fast as the movie's release nears, and the latest could prove divisive among fans who have certain expectations for this Multiversal blockbuster.

It's previously been reported that, to save their reality, the X-Men have been forced to destroy the worlds about to collide with their own. That's not dissimilar to the comics, where the Illuminati were forced to take drastic measures to save Earth-616.

Much has been said about Avengers: Doomsday opening with Deadpool and Wolverine arriving on the world belonging to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. They supposedly fight, and @MyTimeToShineH has now dropped quite the bombshell, if true.

They're reporting that, "Tobey's Spidey and Hugh [Jackman's] Wolverine both die at the beginning of Avengers: Doomsday."

Assuming for a moment that they perish in an Incursion, this would be quite a statement from the Russo Brothers as they look to drive home the seriousness of Incursions and what they mean for the wider Multiverse.

Understandably, many fans won't be happy seeing these two beloved fan-favourites die in the first five minutes of Avengers: Doomsday. It is, however, worth bearing in mind that multiple sources have claimed both Maguire and Jackman will have significant roles in this movie (and Avengers: Secret Wars).

With countless Variants in the Multiverse, these could be some familiar-looking, albeit completely different versions of Spider-Man and Wolverine. Remember, Marvel Studios pulled a similar trick at the start of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with that Defender Strange fakeout.

Still, it might be wise to brace yourselves for Spidey meeting a quick end and Wolverine never getting the chance to fight alongside the X-Men, a team that's already missing some key members like Jean Grey and Storm. Scheduling and financial issues may be to blame for that.

For now, this is just a rumour and best taken with a pinch of salt. Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.