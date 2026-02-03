Super Bowl 2026: Every Trailer You Can Expect To See During Sunday's Big Game

This Sunday's Super Bowl LX will see the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots go head-to-head in the biggest football game of the year. That's exciting for sports fans, but for movie lovers, it's what happens during the commercials that makes it worth tuning in. With the cost of a Big Game commercial higher than it's ever been (a reported $10 million for a 30-second promo), this year's Super Bowl looks set to be a little more low-key than previous efforts. However, there are still some exciting sneak peeks on the way, and we have a full breakdown of everything you should (and shouldn't) expect to see this weekend. We've also included the trailers that have been released online in advance of the Super Bowl. Learn more about what's to come during Sunday's Big Game by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

Toy Story 5 Disney has come to rely on sequels for box office success, which explains the return of one of its most successful Pixar franchises this summer. Toy Story 5 reunites Woody and Buzz Lightyear when a new threat to playtime enters Bonnie's bedroom: Lilypad the tablet. Jessie is expected to be the movie's lead, and while we've had a teaser, a full trailer is now overdue. The Toy Story movies appeal to children, adults who watched them when they were younger, and pretty much everyone besides. That makes the Super Bowl an ideal place to highlight the fifth chapter.



The Mandalorian and Grogu The teaser trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu was released last September. It received a mixed response, with some Star Wars fans arguing that it looked like just another episode of The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm could do with releasing a truly epic sneak peek, and the Super Bowl is the right place to raise awareness about this franchise's long-awaited return to theaters. The last time we got a Star Wars movie was with 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, remember. Hopefully, whatever Disney+ comes up with is exciting enough to steal the show at the Big Game.



Hoppers Pixar has found mixed success with non-sequels in recent years. However, while Elio was a box office flop, it's just been nominated for "Best Animated Feature| at the Academy Awards. Next up for the studio is Hoppers, which follows animal lover Mabel (Piper Curda), who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to "hop" her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. The movie looks and sounds like a lot of fun, so we can't fault Disney for giving it a push at the Super Bowl. It's also arguably the most effective way for the studio to raise awareness ahead of Hoppers' release next month, too.



Disclosure Day Steven Spielberg is reuniting with Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp for Disclosure Day, a UFO movie led by Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. The first trailer didn't reveal much, and neither did a synopsis that teased, "If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to...Disclosure Day." We'd bet on this Super Bowl TV spot doing something to get people talking, especially as Universal has decided to bring Disclosure Day to the Big Game in place of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.



The Super Mario Galaxy Movie We got a new trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie a couple of weeks ago, which finally pulled back the curtain on Yoshi's long-awaited big-screen debut. With that in mind, don't bank on any big reveals in the TV spot that airs this Sunday. Nintendo and Illumination have prioritised longtime fans with the reveals in previous previews, so this will be a good time to appeal to general moviegoers with a look ahead at what's to come. The Super Mario Bros. Movie made over $1.3 billion in 2023, and Universal will be looking to recapture that level of success with this follow-up. If the sequel reaches the same level of success, then a $10 million Super Bowl spend will have been well worth it.



Minions 3 Reportedly titled Minions & Monsters, the upcoming threequel will be officially unveiled during the Big Game on Sunday night. There have been a few leaks and rumours about this one, and Universal and Illumination are choosing the biggest platform possible to showcase the movie for the first time. The franchise is a guaranteed money maker, and this weekend will mark the start of what's likely to be a robust marketing campaign for this Despicable Me spin-off. It was only last month that we learned that Minions 3 has shifted from June 30, 2027, to July 1, this year, a sign that the studio is confident in how this threequel has taken shape.



Michael While it's expected to steer clear of the many allegations and controversies surrounding singer Michael Jackson, this upcoming biopic, Michael, has all the makings of a bona fide box office hit. The movie tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. A trailer was released yesterday, so like our next entry, you can expect Lionsgate to drop a truncated version during the Big Game on Sunday night.



Scream 7 Following all the controversy surrounding Melissa Barrera's ousting from the Scream franchise, Paramount is banking on nostalgia to sell the upcoming seventh instalment. The spotlight will be placed on Sidney Prescott as she attempts to protect her daughter from Ghostface, while several long-dead characters are also set to return. The movie's Big Game TV spot has been released in advance. So, expect a shorter version to air on Sunday (possibly with a few frames of never-before-seen footage). Scream 7 will be the first instalment to screen in IMAX theaters, suggesting the studio is banking on it being a hit. That goes some way in explaining a pricey Super Bowl promo.

