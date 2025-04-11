Brandon Sklenar Comments Again On BATMAN And Reveals His Favorite Bat Actor

Brandon Sklenar is arguably the most common fancast for Batman in the DCU. Alan Ritchson, who also wants to play Batman, is close behind, but Sklenar seems to be the most popular choice.

Sklenar is known for his role in Vice alongside Christian Bale, as well as his role in 192, a spinoff of Yellowstone, and he's now starring in Drop.

Once again, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brandon Sklenar has commented on his desire to play Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DCU.

Sklenar has clearly put a lot of thought into how he would portray the Dark Knight. He recognizes the huge differences between the various on screen iterations of the character when different actors take the role. He wants to put his own thoughts and ideas into the character of Batman.

“Every actor that’s played the role has done a very different incarnation of Bruce Wayne/Batman. If you compare Christian’s to Robert’s [Pattinson], it couldn’t be any more different. I also have my own ideas on the character, if that ever comes to fruition. He was my favorite comic book character as a child, and he’s superior because he is a real man. He’s just really hurting and reeling from the death of his parents, and Batman is his way of coping. So I think there’s a lot more to explore there, and there’s a way to do it that makes it very real.”

It sounds like Sklenar does truly understand the character. His description of Batman as a coping mechanism for Bruce Wayne to deal with the loss of his parents is spot on. Despite all the awesome gadgets and vehicles, what makes Batman an interesting character is the fact that he is a flawed coping mechanism gone too far.

Sklenar then went on to comment on both Robert Pattinson’s and Christian Bale’s takes on the character. He gave a lot of praise to Pattinson’s iteration of Batman, but admitted that Bale’s is his all time favorite.

I’ve honestly enjoyed every incarnation of Batman, but Christian’s was my favorite. I do love what Rob is doing with it now. It’s a really bold choice, and Rob is just an incredible actor, in general. So, if it ever comes around, I would gladly take that torch, and I would not take it lightly.”

Just a few days again, Sklenar was talking with ScreenRant about his desire to play Batman. He was surprised and honored to be chosen by so many fans of the character as their favorite pick for who will take up the mantle of the cowl.

“I mean, for Batman? Let's keep running with that! That's something I've wanted to do since I was a little kid -- and I've never even talked about it -- It just started happening and I was like, ‘This is cool!’ And now, maybe, hopefully, it happens one day.”

He also hinted that someone from DC may have already talked to him about bringing Batman to the DCU.

“Yeah. I think there's some awareness of me on some level, probably. But yeah, I know they're a ways away from doing that. But yeah, obviously, the little kid in me, and the adult me is, like, "This is cool!" And I have a bunch of ideas. Anyway, it'd be cool.”

The first DCU movie to feature Batman in it very well could be Clayface, although this is purely specualtion. The movie takes place in Gotham City, so it would make sense to include Gotham City's guardian, but the movie could solely focus on the titular character. The DCU's first Batman movie will be The Brave and the Bold, a film that focuses on Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian Wayne as Robin. We know Dick Grayson and Jason Todd have already taken, then surpassed the mantle of Robin to become their own heroes, so the Bat Family seems to be well underway within the DCU.

With a lot of respect for the character, thoughts on how he would make it his own, and a childhood love of Batman, Sklenar seems like he'd be a great choice for the Caped Crusader. Time will tell if Gunn, who does enjoy casting actors he knows fans already want, chooses Sklenar for the role of Bruce Wayne.

What do you think about Brandon Sklenar as Batman? Who is your favorite Bat Actor to date? Let us know in the comments!