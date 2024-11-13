Blake Lively Campaigns For IT ENDS WITH US Co-Star Brandon Sklenar To Play BATMAN In The DCU

Though we weren't aware of this until now, there's been growing online support for Brandon Sklenar to play the Dark Knight in the upcoming DCU The Brave and the Bold Movie, and the fan campaign has now been given a major boost thanks to the actor's It Ends With Us co-star.

Sklenar had already liked a few comments and expressed interest in suiting-up as the Caped Crusader on social media, and Blake Lively has now tagged DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn in an Instagram post to let him know how great she thinks Sklenar would be in the role.

Is there a chance anything will come of this? Well, this sort of campaign has paid off in the past, and a lot of people believe that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) landed the role of John Stewart in Lanterns due to how frequently he was fan-cast as the hero.

There have also been rumors that DC is looking to cast a middle-aged actor as Bruce Wayne, so at 34, Sklenar might be a little young.

Even if this does get Sklenar some attention from the studio, it's probably still way too early for anyone to be in serious contention to play the next big-screen Batman.

In addition to It Ends With Us, Sklenar has appeared in Emily the Criminal, The Big Ugly, Midway, and Yellowstone spin-off series, 1923.

As far as we know, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is still on board to helm the movie.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."