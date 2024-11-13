Blake Lively Campaigns For IT ENDS WITH US Co-Star Brandon Sklenar To Play BATMAN In The DCU

Blake Lively Campaigns For IT ENDS WITH US Co-Star Brandon Sklenar To Play BATMAN In The DCU

Blake Lively thinks her It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Sklenar would make a great Batman, and has now made James Gunn aware of the growing support for the actor to suit-up in the DCU...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Though we weren't aware of this until now, there's been growing online support for Brandon Sklenar to play the Dark Knight in the upcoming DCU The Brave and the Bold Movie, and the fan campaign has now been given a major boost thanks to the actor's It Ends With Us co-star.

Sklenar had already liked a few comments and expressed interest in suiting-up as the Caped Crusader on social media, and Blake Lively has now tagged DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn in an Instagram post to let him know how great she thinks Sklenar would be in the role.

Is there a chance anything will come of this? Well, this sort of campaign has paid off in the past, and a lot of people believe that Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) landed the role of John Stewart in Lanterns due to how frequently he was fan-cast as the hero.

There have also been rumors that DC is looking to cast a middle-aged actor as Bruce Wayne, so at 34, Sklenar might be a little young.

Even if this does get Sklenar some attention from the studio, it's probably still way too early for anyone to be in serious contention to play the next big-screen Batman.

In addition to It Ends With Us, Sklenar has appeared in Emily the Criminal, The Big Ugly, Midway, and Yellowstone spin-off series, 1923.

As far as we know, The Flash director Andy Muschietti is still on board to helm the movie.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of the movie when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: DC Studios Rumored To Be Eyeing Specific Type Of Actor For DCU's Batman
Related:

THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD: DC Studios Rumored To Be Eyeing Specific Type Of Actor For DCU's Batman
Glen Powell Ignites BATMAN Speculation After Following James Gunn And Andy Muschietti On Instagram
Recommended For You:

Glen Powell Ignites BATMAN Speculation After Following James Gunn And Andy Muschietti On Instagram

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/13/2024, 2:08 PM
He doesn’t have the chin for the cowl.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/13/2024, 2:09 PM
How about Firestorm, Animal Man, The Flash (Barry Allen), or LITERALLY ANY CHARACTER BESIDES BATMAN?!?!?
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 11/13/2024, 2:10 PM
I dont know anything about the guy but the internet says he's 6'2" which means in his batman gear and boots he'll be a smidge shorter than Superman. I'll take that.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/13/2024, 2:12 PM
6′ 2″.....? the guy is basically a midget

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder