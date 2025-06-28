DC Studios' Batman Reboot, THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD, May Not Even Have A Writer Attached

DC Studios' Batman Reboot, THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD, May Not Even Have A Writer Attached

The Brave and the Bold doesn't appear to be taking shape at DC Studios anywhere near as quickly as most fans would like, and a new update suggests the reboot doesn't even have a writer working on it...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

It's now been over two years since DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" DCU slate. The likes of The Authority, Waller, and Booster Gold have since stalled, and we're currently no closer to learning who will play Batman in The Brave and the Bold

The Dark Knight made a shadowy cameo appearance in Creature Commandos, but work on his team-up with Robin isn't progressing as quickly as many fans would like. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has admitted to having a hard time figuring out the character, something likely not helped by Matt Reeves' (admittedly long-delayed) plans for The Batman Part II.

Now that Reeves' script is finally finished, chances are Gunn will have an easier time figuring out how to differentiate the DCU's Batman from the one portrayed by Robert Pattinson. However, he might need to find a writer for it first. 

In The Hollywood Reporter's latest Heat Vision newsletter, it's said, "You can ask Gunn about who's writing The Brave and the Bold movie because we're not convinced there is one."

One of the trades wouldn't make a declaration like that without being fairly confident in it being correct, so it does indeed appear as if the movie—which The Flash's Andy Muschietti is attached to direct—is currently without a writer. 

Gunn previously said a writer was attached, but declined to name them. Now, it seems they might have taken a crack at the story and moved on.

"We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it," Gunn recently said of The Batman Part II"So we can't wait to read the scripts, but we haven't read it yet, if that's your question. People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it."

"That's just the way it is. He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does."

Fellow DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has also spoken on the importance of the DCU having its own Batman. "I think we've been very clear about Batman. We love Matt Reeves, and we're dying to do Batman: Part II. Like I said, we're always going to do some projects that are primarily auteur-driven. Those are projects that we call Elseworlds."

He added, "Obviously, we need a Batman in the DCU, and so we’re developing ours as well, even though Matt’s movie is under our tent and part of DC. We’ll do Batman: Part II, hopefully, when Matt is really ready for it, when he turns in the script. And then we’ll also do our Batman and Robin story, The Brave and the Bold."

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date. 

THE BOYS Star Jensen Ackles Reveals Whether He's Open To Playing DCU's Batman In THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD
Related:

THE BOYS Star Jensen Ackles Reveals Whether He's Open To Playing DCU's Batman In THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD
James Gunn May Have Crushed Our CLAYFACE And WORLD's FINEST Hopes With Latest DCU Batman Update
Recommended For You:

James Gunn May Have Crushed Our CLAYFACE And WORLD's FINEST Hopes With Latest DCU Batman Update

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/28/2025, 4:12 AM
I think Gunn himself is writing the movie, which makes sense considering how important the character is to the foundation of the DCU. I'll even go as far as to say he'll also direct it like he did Superman. With that said, I don't think we're going to get a solo DCU Batman movie until Reeves is finished with his trilogy.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 6/28/2025, 4:26 AM
I think Gunn really wants to make Pattinson the DCU Batman. Making Reeves a producer for Clayface and he also had a final say on the lead casting alongside Gunn…. it makes no sense to have 2 Batman movies in different universes going on at the same time.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/28/2025, 4:27 AM

I think Brave & Bold only exists in Gunn’s head.

This is very sad.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/28/2025, 4:51 AM
James Gunn trying to write it…
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/28/2025, 4:55 AM
@AnthonyVonGeek - Good job someone literally just handed him a script then. There's your Batman. Problem solved.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 6/28/2025, 5:02 AM
@ObserverIO - Exactly. Battinson in the DCU is the only sensible thing.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 6/28/2025, 5:08 AM
It's gonna suck if Gunn forces himself to write and/or direct Batman movie.

He'll be exhausted and underperforming at the same time. Matt Reeves's visionary approach to Gotham and its inhabitants is just as amazing as Gunn's bright and bombastic Metropolis.

They fit together perfectly in the same world.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder