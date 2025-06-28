DC Studios' Batman Reboot, THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD, May Not Even Have A Writer Attached

It's now been over two years since DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" DCU slate. The likes of The Authority, Waller, and Booster Gold have since stalled, and we're currently no closer to learning who will play Batman in The Brave and the Bold.

The Dark Knight made a shadowy cameo appearance in Creature Commandos, but work on his team-up with Robin isn't progressing as quickly as many fans would like. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has admitted to having a hard time figuring out the character, something likely not helped by Matt Reeves' (admittedly long-delayed) plans for The Batman Part II.

Now that Reeves' script is finally finished, chances are Gunn will have an easier time figuring out how to differentiate the DCU's Batman from the one portrayed by Robert Pattinson. However, he might need to find a writer for it first.

In The Hollywood Reporter's latest Heat Vision newsletter, it's said, "You can ask Gunn about who's writing The Brave and the Bold movie because we're not convinced there is one."

One of the trades wouldn't make a declaration like that without being fairly confident in it being correct, so it does indeed appear as if the movie—which The Flash's Andy Muschietti is attached to direct—is currently without a writer.

Gunn previously said a writer was attached, but declined to name them. Now, it seems they might have taken a crack at the story and moved on.

"We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it," Gunn recently said of The Batman Part II. "So we can't wait to read the scripts, but we haven't read it yet, if that's your question. People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it."

"That's just the way it is. He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does."

Fellow DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has also spoken on the importance of the DCU having its own Batman. "I think we've been very clear about Batman. We love Matt Reeves, and we're dying to do Batman: Part II. Like I said, we're always going to do some projects that are primarily auteur-driven. Those are projects that we call Elseworlds."

He added, "Obviously, we need a Batman in the DCU, and so we’re developing ours as well, even though Matt’s movie is under our tent and part of DC. We’ll do Batman: Part II, hopefully, when Matt is really ready for it, when he turns in the script. And then we’ll also do our Batman and Robin story, The Brave and the Bold."

The Brave and the Bold doesn't have a confirmed release date.