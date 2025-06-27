The BATMAN Part II Script Has Finally Been Completed By Matt Reeves And Mattson Tomlin

Development on the script for The Batman Part II has undeniably, been moving slowly, resulting in repeated delays to the film’s release. The sequel is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

This has led to much speculation from the Hollywood trades and fans alike about the status of the project.

Is The Batman sequel delayed or canceled? Is progress on the script holding up development on The Brave and the Bold? There were even wild, unsubstantiated rumors that Matt Reeves was suffering from a debilitating illness.

Well, all that foolhardiness and speculation can be put to bed now, as Reeves has taken to social media to reveal the existence of a finished script for The Batman Part II.

It appears that Mattson Tomlin, who unofficially assisted the first film with uncredited script revisions, will officially be acknowledged on Part II.

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn previously stated that he was expecting the script in June, and it seems that Reeves was simply just working up until the last minute.

Production on The Batman Part II is now projected to begin sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, likely between October and December.

The film has already experienced a significant delay from its initial release schedule. Originally set to debut on October 2, 2026, the highly anticipated sequel has since been pushed back a full year and is now slated to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Naturally, specific plot details remain tightly under wraps at this time.

However, Robert Pattinson is confirmed to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, and several key cast members from the first film are also expected to return. These include Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin.

Barry Keoghan, who made a brief but chilling appearance as the Joker in a deleted scene and cameo at the end of the first film, is widely expected, though not officially confirmed, to return in a more prominent capacity.

Director Matt Reeves remains at the helm and has emphasized his focus on continuing to explore the psychological and noir-driven elements that defined the tone of the first installment. While much about the story remains a mystery, anticipation continues to build as fans await more concrete updates on the next chapter in this grounded take on the Dark Knight.

With a script complete, and assuming it meets James Gunn's approval, casting should get underway next.