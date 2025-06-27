The BATMAN Part II Script Has Finally Been Completed By Matt Reeves And Mattson Tomlin

The BATMAN Part II Script Has Finally Been Completed By Matt Reeves And Mattson Tomlin

In recent weeks, speculation has swirled about when Matt Reeves would complete the script for The Batman Part II, but just now, the director put the rumors to rest himself.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 27, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Development on the script for The Batman Part II has undeniably, been moving slowly, resulting in repeated delays to the film’s release. The sequel is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

This has led to much speculation from the Hollywood trades and fans alike about the status of the project.

Is The Batman sequel delayed or canceled? Is progress on the script holding up development on The Brave and the Bold? There were even wild, unsubstantiated rumors that Matt Reeves was suffering from a debilitating illness.

Well, all that foolhardiness and speculation can be put to bed now, as Reeves has taken to social media to reveal the existence of a finished script for The Batman Part II.

Image

It appears that Mattson Tomlin, who unofficially assisted the first film with uncredited script revisions, will officially be acknowledged on Part II.

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn previously stated that he was expecting the script in June, and it seems that Reeves was simply just working up until the last minute.

Production on The Batman Part II is now projected to begin sometime in the fourth quarter of 2025, likely between October and December.

The film has already experienced a significant delay from its initial release schedule. Originally set to debut on October 2, 2026, the highly anticipated sequel has since been pushed back a full year and is now slated to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027.

Naturally, specific plot details remain tightly under wraps at this time.

However, Robert Pattinson is confirmed to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne, and several key cast members from the first film are also expected to return. These include Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin.

Barry Keoghan, who made a brief but chilling appearance as the Joker in a deleted scene and cameo at the end of the first film, is widely expected, though not officially confirmed, to return in a more prominent capacity.

Director Matt Reeves remains at the helm and has emphasized his focus on continuing to explore the psychological and noir-driven elements that defined the tone of the first installment. While much about the story remains a mystery, anticipation continues to build as fans await more concrete updates on the next chapter in this grounded take on the Dark Knight.

With a script complete, and assuming it meets James Gunn's approval, casting should get underway next. 

James Gunn On THE BATMAN Part II's Script Due Date; Andy Serkis Comments On Matt Reeves Taking His Time
Related:

James Gunn On THE BATMAN Part II's Script Due Date; Andy Serkis Comments On Matt Reeves Taking His Time
THE BATMAN PART II: Here's When Matt Reeves Is Now Expected To Hand In His Script To DC Studios
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN PART II: Here's When Matt Reeves Is Now Expected To Hand In His Script To DC Studios

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2025, 3:02 PM
Finally, all the clowns claiming and hoping this has been cancelled can shut the F up.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/27/2025, 3:03 PM
@TheJok3r -

I still wish it would be. We need the DCU Batman.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2025, 3:06 PM
@HulkisHoly - No we don't. The DCU Batman can be used in team up movies until Reeves finishes his trilogy.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 3:20 PM
@HulkisHoly - We need A DCU Batman. Battinson could be it.

So dumb to need a Batman when you already have a Batman.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 3:21 PM
@HulkisHoly - I'm calling Gunn dumb, not you btw
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/27/2025, 3:27 PM
@HulkisHoly - Batman & Detecive Comics has ran simultaneously for decades with no big deal.

Both CAN work. They just need to nail the landing on both stories.

I'd rather have it this way than overload one film with too many ideas.

🪙🪙
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/27/2025, 3:02 PM
Lots of crow to be eaten on this site. As per usual.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 3:03 PM
Is this the first draft? Wonder if Gunn and Safran will like it.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/27/2025, 3:04 PM
@ObserverIO -

Do you think Gunn would just keep sending it back until Reeves contract expires?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2025, 3:09 PM
@HulkisHoly - Nope, we're getting part II and III.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2025, 3:23 PM
@HulkisHoly - He could do. It's within his power.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/27/2025, 3:05 PM
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/27/2025, 3:06 PM
But but but the scoopers!!!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/27/2025, 3:13 PM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/27/2025, 3:19 PM
Please [frick]ing tell me they are [frick]ing killing Elseworlds.

For [frick]s Sake
CoHost
CoHost - 6/27/2025, 3:21 PM
Another Joker 2 incoming?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2025, 3:23 PM
@CoHost - Keep coping, lol.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/27/2025, 3:24 PM
About time.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder