James Gunn's Response To People Wanting THE BATMAN PART II Cancelled? "Get Off Matt's N*#s!"

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson hit theaters in the United States on March 4, 2022. A sequel to the film was officially announced by Warner Bros. Pictures at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26, 2022, which would later be titled The Batman Part II.

Over three years later, there hasn't been much in the way of progress on the project, albeit director Matt Reeves did serve as an executive producer on HBO's The Penguin.

Reeves also spent time developing a Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) police procedural with Terence Winter that was ultimately scrapped, and some of its elements were folded into The Penguin.

Most recently, there were reports that Reeves was set to finally deliver a script before Memorial Day, but in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn stated that he's expecting the first draft to be delivered sometime this month (if it already hasn't been handed in).

Responding to all the online chatter and rumors surrounding Reeves and The Batman 2, Gunn stated, "Listen, we're supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it. So we can't wait to read the scripts, but we haven't read it yet, if that's your question."

In terms of rumors that The Batman II is somehow holding up The Brave and the Bold or that Reeves is somehow preventing Pattinson from becoming the DCU's Dark Knight, Gunn matter-of-factly replied, "People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That's just the way it is. He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does."

More recently, Gunn stated that he killed a project because he didn't think the script was where it needed to be. Everyone assumes he was talking about the recently delayed Sgt. Rock, but some fans are now theorizing that it could have been The Batman 2.

Said Gunn, "We just killed a project. Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn’t ready. And I couldn’t do a movie where the screenplay’s not good."

However, that couldn't have been the case as EW conducted their interview with Gunn on May 22, and as of June 16, the Superman director revealed on @Threads that he still didn't have Reeves' script in hand.

The Batman Part II was originally set to hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2026, but most recently was delayed to Oct. 1, 2027. Of course, that all depends on whether Reeves can finish the script and if it meets Gunn's standards.