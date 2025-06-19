James Gunn's Response To People Wanting THE BATMAN PART II Cancelled? "Get Off Matt's N*#s!"

James Gunn's Response To People Wanting THE BATMAN PART II Cancelled? &quot;Get Off Matt's N*#s!&quot;

Some DCU fans think Matt Reeves is taking too long with The Batman 2 and that James Gunn should just cancel the project and fast-track The Brave and the Bold.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 19, 2025 09:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: EW

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson hit theaters in the United States on March 4, 2022. A sequel to the film was officially announced by Warner Bros. Pictures at CinemaCon 2022 on April 26, 2022, which would later be titled The Batman Part II.

Over three years later, there hasn't been much in the way of progress on the project, albeit director Matt Reeves did serve as an executive producer on HBO's The Penguin

Reeves also spent time developing a Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) police procedural with Terence Winter that was ultimately scrapped, and some of its elements were folded into The Penguin.

Most recently, there were reports that Reeves was set to finally deliver a script before Memorial Day, but in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn stated that he's expecting the first draft to be delivered sometime this month  (if it already hasn't been handed in).

Responding to all the online chatter and rumors surrounding Reeves and The Batman 2, Gunn stated, "Listen, we're supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it. So we can't wait to read the scripts, but we haven't read it yet, if that's your question."

In terms of rumors that The Batman II is somehow holding up The Brave and the Bold or that Reeves is somehow preventing Pattinson from becoming the DCU's Dark Knight, Gunn matter-of-factly replied, "People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That's just the way it is. He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does."

More recently, Gunn stated that he killed a project because he didn't think the script was where it needed to be. Everyone assumes he was talking about the recently delayed Sgt. Rock, but some fans are now theorizing that it could have been The Batman 2.

Said Gunn, "We just killed a project. Everybody wanted to make the movie. It was greenlit, ready to go. The screenplay wasn’t ready. And I couldn’t do a movie where the screenplay’s not good."

However, that couldn't have been the case as EW conducted their interview with Gunn on May 22, and as of June 16, the Superman director revealed on @Threads that he still didn't have Reeves' script in hand.

The Batman Part II was originally set to hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2026, but most recently was delayed to Oct. 1, 2027. Of course, that all depends on whether Reeves can finish the script and if it meets Gunn's standards.

James Gunn Reveals Whether The DCU Can Utilize The Same Villains As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN Movies
Related:

James Gunn Reveals Whether The DCU Can Utilize The Same Villains As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN Movies
James Gunn Breaks Down Struggles With DCU's Batman; Reveals Whether THE BATMAN 2 Will Now Be Part of The DCU
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Breaks Down Struggles With DCU's Batman; Reveals Whether THE BATMAN 2 Will Now Be Part of The DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CoHost
CoHost - 6/19/2025, 9:58 PM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/19/2025, 10:09 PM
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/19/2025, 10:09 PM
I'd take a delayed movie that's good over a rushed one that isn't. Every year we get between 3-5 comic book movies, and that's not counting the shows, so I think we can manage if a little more time is needed to get Batman right.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/19/2025, 10:17 PM
I'd rather it would be so it doesn't turn out like Gladiator 2 where it feels unnecessary.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 10:28 PM
@MCUKnight11 - every movie is unnecessary tbh…

Asp I guess I was the only one who liked Gladiator 2?.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 6/19/2025, 10:22 PM
Blake Lively probably wants it canceled because she was pushing for Brandon Sklernar to play Batman, she's such a production overtaker
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/19/2025, 10:27 PM
Let Matt Reeves cook! Two Batman’s it s, two gothams, two jokers. Get over it! People get it now they will be separate. And we Gettin two Clayfaces so stfu.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/19/2025, 10:33 PM
When goofballs and the world see after watching why Matt took so long. They will maybe understand. I think it’s only gonna create a bigger buzz towards filming and the release. Definitely the most hyped move of the decade.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2025, 10:37 PM
User Comment Image

Regardless of whether there has been stuff going on his personal life or not , some people are just slow writers because let’s not forget that it took Reeves 5 years to make & release The Batman after War of The Planet of The Apes so this just seems to be his natural pace for better or worse

Ultimately as Gunn said , I have liked this take on Batman and his world due to Matt’s vision for it since it connected with me so I would rather he take as much time as he needs to build on the foundation he set and deliver a strong follow-up!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder