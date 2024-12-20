RUMOR: James Gunn Wants Robert Pattinson As The DCU's BATMAN; Matt Reeves "Resistant" To The Idea

It seems DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn might be interested to bringing The Batman star Robert Pattinson into the DCU, but director Matt Reeves may not be on board...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 20, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's announcement that a new actor would be cast as the DCU's Batman for The Brave and the Bold movie was met with a mixed response. On the one hand, the prospect of a brand-new take on the Dark Knight being introduced to the burgeoning cinematic universe along with his fellow DC heroes is undeniably exciting. On the other, we already have a perfectly good Caped Crusader in The Batman star Robert Pattinson.

At the time, Gunn made it clear that Matt Reeves' Batverse would run alongside the DCU as an "Elseworlds" franchise, but we have since heard conflicting reports about the status of our current big-screen Bat and DC Studios' plans to debut a new version of the iconic character.

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic, co-host Jeff Sneider shared some of the things he's heard about the Batman situation, and he believes that Gunn does indeed want Pattinson in the DCU - but Reeves is "resistant" to the idea.

Apparently, The Batman Part II's production delays are a completely separate issue, and come down to a "personal thing" that Sneider didn't want to get into.

How much stock should we put in this? Well, we have no trouble believing that Gunn would see the sense in folding the Batverse into the DCU, if for no other reason than to avoid having two separate Batman franchises running alongside each other. By the time The Batman sequel actually hits theaters, there's sure to have been at least some progress on The Brave and The Bold, and we know that Reeves has his heart set on helming a trilogy.

Gunn has also admitted that he did consider bringing Pattinson on as the DCU's Dark Knight.

"I've contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything and talk about everything," the filmmaker said in a recent interview. "I'm committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories. We want to be able to tell a story where Superman is very different or tell a Red Sun story or whatever. We want to be able to play with these characters in different ways."

"One of the things I love about DC over Marvel comic books is those things are much more plentiful," he added. "There are many more Elseworlds stories. I think that's part of the fun of DC."

For now, we can only go on what we've been told by those involved: The Batman Part II is happening, as is The Brave and The Bold, and the latter will feature a new Caped Crusader.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you like to see Robert Pattinson stay on as the DCU's Batman, or would you prefer to see someone else in the role?

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/20/2024, 11:21 AM
I wonder if Pattinson is resistant to money
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/20/2024, 11:22 AM
Let's see how Superman lands first.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/20/2024, 11:26 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - for fvckkng real
rebellion
rebellion - 12/20/2024, 11:27 AM
I think it depends on the superman reception. if its loved by everyone, reeves might say yes.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 11:27 AM
After that trailer please don't, I can't see how Pattinson Batman would even fit into the DCU.

Gun should have his own whimsical version of Batman.
AC1
AC1 - 12/20/2024, 11:27 AM
I think if the plan in the DCU is for Batman to be already established to the point that Damien is his Robin then he needs to be more mature-looking.

Maybe not as much as Ben Affleck's version was in the DCEU (I'd imagine that version was meant to be mid/late-40s), but Robert Pattinson is clearly playing younger than his actual age (he would've been around 35 when filming The Batman but I'd imagine his Bruce was meant to be in his late 20s, maybe 30 at most) and I think DCU Batman needs to look like he's somewhere in between, so late-30s/early-40s.

Basically, he should seem closer to Superman's age than the DCEU version, but old enough to be an experienced vigilante and believably be a mentor figure and have a son who's old enough to be out on the streets fighting crime with him.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/20/2024, 11:27 AM
The Damien Wayne story still works with Pattinson’s age, but the head-first dive into the “Bat-Family” that Gunn wants does not fit into Reeves’ world. I don’t see how you find a middle ground there without causing further confusion to people not as cool as we.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/20/2024, 11:28 AM
User Comment Image
I don't want Reeves vision compromised. Also, Battinson can barely take on a few goons at a time so how would he able to take on metahumans and aliens?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 11:33 AM
@MCUKnight11 - me neither

I would it funny if this isn’t even really a thing at all and no such discussions are happening.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 11:29 AM
they should go for something newer, braver or maybe even something thats...bold?

User Comment Image


User Comment Image

that second gif is a glory hole

View Recorder