Disney+'s RETURN OF THE ROCKETEER Has Its Flight Cancelled Amidst Evolving DEI Discussions Per David Oyelowo

Hopes for a revival of the classic hero have been seemingly been dashed as actor, director, and producer David Oyelowo recently shed light on the uncertain fate of Disney+'s Return of the Rocketeer.

Speaking with the LA Times, Oyelowo indicated that the sequel/reboot is one of several productions facing cancellation, attributing the decision to a changing industry landscape where Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are reportedly no longer a focus in the changing political and social landscape.

Oyelowo, who was set to executive produce and star in the revival, stated, "We gained traction with that project in the wake of the George Floyd murder and in a moment where there was a cultural correction and people seemed to want to do better. But now we’re in a moment where it’s evident that a lot of that was performative and not bone-deep. Projects like that suddenly become challenged. ‘Onyeka’ being one, ‘Return of the Rocketeer’ at Disney being another."

First announced in August 2021, Return of the Rocketeer was intended to introduce a Black female lead who would take over the iconic Rocketeer mantle from Cliff Secord (played by Billy Campbell in the 1991 film).

Oyelowo and his wife were instrumental in developing the project as executive producers, with Oyelowo also slated for a significant on-screen role. Jessica Jones writer Ed Ricourt initially penned the script.

Disney+'s Return of the Rocketeer seemed to be flying along smoothly, marked by the notable addition of Sylvie's Love filmmaker Eugene Ashe as the new screenwriter in October 2023.

However, this slow but steady progress has ground to a halt, per Oyelowo. He asserts that the project has become a casualty of a broader industry trend- the perceived abandonment of any diverse storytelling over fears of woke accusations.

However, a contrary argument has surfaced to Oyelowo's statements as the cancellation of the Rocketeer sequel seems to coincide with Disney CEO Bob Iger's recent, statements that the company's new goal is to refocus on theatrical releases versus rapid expansion of Disney+ in light of substantial losses incurred by the streaming service.

Dave Stevens' beloved comic book series, which launched in 1982 and continued with several creative teams at IDW Publishing after his 2008 death, now sits dormant, with its colorful, historical adventures now potentially left untapped by this stalled sequel/reboot.

