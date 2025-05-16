Disney+'s RETURN OF THE ROCKETEER Has Its Flight Cancelled Amidst Evolving DEI Discussions Per David Oyelowo

The original Rocketeer film, released in 1991, was based on the comic book series created by writer/artist Dave Stevens in 1982. A sequel/reboot was announced in 2021.

News
By MarkJulian - May 16, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Rocketeer
Source: SFFGazette.com

Hopes for a revival of the classic hero have been seemingly been dashed as actor, director, and producer David Oyelowo recently shed light on the uncertain fate of Disney+'s Return of the Rocketeer.

Speaking with the LA Times, Oyelowo indicated that the sequel/reboot is one of several productions facing cancellation, attributing the decision to a changing industry landscape where Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are reportedly no longer a focus in the changing political and social landscape.

Oyelowo, who was set to executive produce and star in the revival, stated, "We gained traction with that project in the wake of the George Floyd murder and in a moment where there was a cultural correction and people seemed to want to do better. But now we’re in a moment where it’s evident that a lot of that was performative and not bone-deep. Projects like that suddenly become challenged. ‘Onyeka’ being one, ‘Return of the Rocketeer’ at Disney being another."

First announced in August 2021, Return of the Rocketeer was intended to introduce a Black female lead who would take over the iconic Rocketeer mantle from Cliff Secord (played by Billy Campbell in the 1991 film).

Oyelowo and his wife were instrumental in developing the project as executive producers, with Oyelowo also slated for a significant on-screen role. Jessica Jones writer Ed Ricourt initially penned the script.

 Disney+'s Return of the Rocketeer seemed to be flying along smoothly, marked by the notable addition of Sylvie's Love filmmaker Eugene Ashe as the new screenwriter in October 2023.

However, this slow but steady progress has ground to a halt, per Oyelowo. He asserts that the project has become a casualty of a broader industry trend- the perceived abandonment of any diverse storytelling over fears of woke accusations.

However, a contrary argument has surfaced to Oyelowo's statements as the cancellation of the Rocketeer sequel seems to coincide with Disney CEO Bob Iger's recent, statements that the company's new goal is to refocus on theatrical releases versus rapid expansion of Disney+  in light of substantial losses incurred by the streaming service.

Dave Stevens' beloved comic book series, which launched in 1982 and continued with several creative teams at IDW Publishing after his 2008 death, now sits dormant, with its colorful, historical adventures now potentially left untapped by this stalled sequel/reboot.

Were you looking forward to this new take on the Rocketeer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/16/2025, 10:27 AM
Finallu good news
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/16/2025, 10:33 AM
@Malatrova15 - eat ass
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/16/2025, 10:40 AM
@supermanrex - oh boo hoo.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/16/2025, 10:44 AM
@supermanrex - i mean...yes ..but why mention It ?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:00 AM
@supermanrex -

Please don't share your degenerate liberal ways with us.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/16/2025, 11:27 AM
@supermanrex - cry more 😭😂
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 5/16/2025, 10:27 AM
[frick] Trump
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/16/2025, 10:40 AM
@itzayaboy - So it’s about the color of one’s skin and NOT the content of one’s character or merits?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/16/2025, 10:48 AM
@fanboy03191 - which color? Pasty white or the vomit colored bronze that he never blends ?
nonserviam
nonserviam - 5/16/2025, 10:49 AM
@itzayaboy - What does Trump have to do with this? People are sick of DEI for DEI's sake. Disney/Marvel tried to push it, and they lost a $#!t ton of money. I'm not a Trump fan, but blaming him is just asinine....
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/16/2025, 10:49 AM
@Nonameforme - Off topic.
grif
grif - 5/16/2025, 10:55 AM
@itzayaboy - [frick] you
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:02 AM
@itzayaboy -

Why?

President Trump has done nothing wrong.

He has made the world safer than it was during Brandon's presidency.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:40 AM
@itzayaboy -

Eight!

Eight soy chugging shitlibs, ah ah ah!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:42 AM
@itzayaboy -

When a liberal complains about something a conservative has done, you know the world is a little better than it was.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/16/2025, 12:20 PM
@itzayaboy - Has zero to do with Trump. Most of society has rejected DEI nonsense.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/16/2025, 1:16 PM
@fanboy03191 - we sure?
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/16/2025, 1:53 PM
@nonserviam - Thank you for chiming in with that. It’s like they are automatically spring loaded to go for Trump.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 5/16/2025, 10:33 AM
lmao, DEI because of some criminal junkie.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:02 AM
@IronMan616 -

What do you mean?
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 5/16/2025, 11:05 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Everything went woke because of Saint George Floyd
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:09 AM
@IronMan616 -

Oh yeah, that criminal junkie who pointed a ___ at a pregnant woman's baby.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:11 AM
@IronMan616 -

Can you imagine someone being so ignorant and twisted that they could venerate such a person?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/16/2025, 10:35 AM
Sounds like they wanted to hijack the audience of a somewhat popluar IP just so that they could use it to spout their political bullshit, instead of just creating their own new thing and cultivataing that audience by their own merit. Too much hard work for Hollywood these days.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:08 AM
@HashTagSwagg -

"Melkor spent his spirit in envy and hate, until at last he could make nothing save in mockery of the thought of others, and all their work he destroyed if he could."
EarlChai
EarlChai - 5/16/2025, 10:36 AM
I mean, I would call remaking a forgotten ‘90s movie with a lead actor the opposite skin tone and gender of the original in the name of diversity “performative and not bone-deep.”
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/16/2025, 11:01 AM
@EarlChai - You're saying that a Black creator wanting to tell stories about Black characters is performative and only done in the name of diversity?
Deklipz
Deklipz - 5/16/2025, 1:24 PM
@ClintthaManster - that’s exactly what their saying, even though they’ll try and justify it with bullshit.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/16/2025, 10:37 AM
User Comment Image
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/16/2025, 10:38 AM
Good. Do a proper story with Cliff Secord, pulpy action, and old school aviation. I did like the idea of.m a former Red Tail taking the mantle but let it come naturally down the road.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/16/2025, 11:01 AM
@fanboy03191 - They made that movie already, it was called The Rocketeer. You should check it out.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/16/2025, 11:30 AM
@fanboy03191 -

You had me in the first half, not gonna lie.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/16/2025, 1:42 PM
@ClintthaManster - True but reading the comics and stuff based on the rocketeer they could do a lot more.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 5/16/2025, 1:43 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - What’s wrong with having a black Rocketeer? It just shouldn’t be forced but a former Tuskegee Airman would be more than ideal as they were some of the finest fighter pilots this nation produced. Still, much like how Peter Parker is Spider-Man, Cliff Secord is the Rocketeer. Let the audience get to know him first.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/16/2025, 10:41 AM
I think there was a version where it was suppose to be a black female lead but I read that Oyelowo’s take was going to be about a retired Tuskegee Airman taking on that mantle which could have been interesting imo.

Anyway , I hope it does happen since I’m a fan of the original film and want a resurgence of the more pulp characters like The Rocketeer ,The Shadow ,The Phantom etc.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/16/2025, 10:41 AM

So, since he is black and his star was a black woman, he automatically pulls out the George Floyd card and screams his project is a VICTIM of evil whitey racism which caused it to get cancelled.

What a giant load of BULLSH!T!
Floke
Floke - 5/16/2025, 11:15 AM
@DocSpock - Well, who knows, maybe the cinematography would have been breathless.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/16/2025, 10:52 AM
I'm sure this comment section will be fun...Cannot WAIT for all the evil, bigot, misogynist racists to reveal themselves so I know who to block!

Did I do that right? 😜
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/16/2025, 10:57 AM
@TheFinestSmack -
