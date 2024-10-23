Tom Holland Confirms SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Happening And Reveals When Shooting Begins

Much has been said about Tom Holland's MCU future in recent weeks, but the actor has finally confirmed that he's signed up to star in Spider-Man 4. This isn't exactly a shock but it's nice to know - at last - that the movie is officially in the works.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a few hours ago, Holland said, "It's happening. Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go - we’re nearly there. Super exciting. Yeah, I can't wait!"

He didn't have much to share behind that, though it was reported last month that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is in talks to helm Spider-Man 4.

Despite conflicting rumours about the movie's creative direction, we still don't actually know what the plan is for the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up.

On the one hand, we could see Spidey and Daredevil team up to battle New York City's new Mayor, Wilson Fisk. On the other, the web-slinger might find an unexpected new ally in Venom to protect the Multiverse from Knull, God of the Symbiotes. There's also the third option that Marvel Studios has something completely unexpected in store for us.

However, now that Spider-Man has battled the likes of the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, who knows which villains from the comic books might take centre stage?

"I’m now at a juncture where I can say ‘No,’ and now that I’ve been afforded that power I am struggling to figure out what is the right thing to do," Holland said in another recent interview about his evolving dynamic with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. "It’s meant I’ve had to put my foot down in certain instances, which I haven’t been allowed to do in the past."

"I think the learning curve that I’m on right now is dealing with that new sense of power—making sure that I don’t abuse it, but [also] making sure that I do the best thing for me rather than for the studio," he added. "And really the best thing for the character. I don’t want to make another movie for the sake of making it."

Spider-Man 4 doesn't have a confirmed release date, but with Holland now revealing that shooting takes place next summer, we'd bet on July 24, 2026.

You can watch the full interview with Holland below.