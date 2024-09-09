SPIDER-MAN 4 Officially Sets Director In SHANG-CHI Helmer Destin Daniel Cretton

He was one of the names rumored to be in talks for the gig, and we now have confirmation that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will helm Spider-Man 4...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 09, 2024 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Ever since we learned that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would not return to helm the next film in the franchise, reports have been swirling online about who might be in line to take over, with the likes of Justin Lin (Fast & Furious), Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel, Batgirl) emerging as (rumored) contenders.

Now, we have confirmation that Spider-Man 4 (not its official title) has found its director in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton!

While Cretton's name had also popped up, he was thought to be the least likely to take the job considering prior commitments to several other projects, including a Shang-Chi sequel (which he is still attached to). According to THR, when Cretton exited Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now titled Avengers: Doomsday), Marvel was determined to "find another feature for him," and him nabbing the Spider-Man gig is seen as a "vote of confidence on his work on Wonder Man."

The trade also confirms that "Spider-Man 4 is running, not crawling, full steam ahead and will shoot early next year."

Plot details are still under wraps, but previous rumors have claimed that Sony's Tom Rothman and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige have had some disagreements when it comes to the story of Spider-Man 4, with the latter hoping to scale the Multiverse elements back for a smaller adventure. Rothman, meanwhile, is said to want to capitalize on No Way Home's success by bringing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back as their respective takes on Peter Parker.

If we're speculating, we'd say Garfield and Maguire would be more likely to return for Avengers: Secret Wars, but that doesn't mean this next solo Spidey movie won't lay the groundwork.

Tom Holland will, of course, be back as the MCU's Spidey alongside Zendaya as MJ - though Deadline's report notes that their deals have yet to officially close.

Holland is believed to be "growing wary" of playing the iconic hero, so this could be his final solo outing as the wall-crawler - though he will almost certainly play a part in one of both of the upcoming Avengers films.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be," Holland said in a recent interview. "But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland explained. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are writing the script.

What do you make of this choice of director? Let us know in the comment section.

mynameisn0body
mynameisn0body - 9/9/2024, 5:22 PM
in destin we trust.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/9/2024, 5:34 PM
@mynameisn0body - Destin Checks In!
Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 9/9/2024, 5:23 PM
Great choice. Shang Chi was fantastic. So I can't wait for this. The fight scenes are gonna be insane.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 5:30 PM
@Mrcool210 - hope he brings the same stunt crew on board!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/9/2024, 5:23 PM
Not a bad choice, Shang-Chi was a fun watch and had some damn good fight choreography to boot.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 9/9/2024, 5:24 PM
Hmmmmm!?

You know what? Visually wise this can be amazing. Needless to say the fighting choreography in Shang-Chi was spectacular.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/9/2024, 5:24 PM
CGI-Man Will Return
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 9/9/2024, 5:24 PM
I was kinda wanting him to stick to Shang-Chi…

Anyway, RIP James Early Jones.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 5:30 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - not just one of the most iconic voices but a true legend all around

RIP sir and thank you for the memories.
Franshu
Franshu - 9/9/2024, 5:25 PM
Ah, what a boring choice. And here I was hoping for Drew Goddard.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 9/9/2024, 5:25 PM
I like it
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/9/2024, 5:26 PM
Very good choice. On one hand we're about to get the best Spider-Man action ever! On the other hand, this does not dismiss the possibility of it being a Multiverse movie taking place on Battleworld.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 9/9/2024, 5:26 PM
DDC is honestly a great choice for Spider-Man. Really like this pick. Bodes well for Wonder Man, too.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/9/2024, 5:27 PM
The one thing I want most from this movie.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 5:29 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yes please!!.

Also no multiverse or it being set on Battleworld…

Just straight street level!!.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/9/2024, 5:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Don't put anything past Sony.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/9/2024, 5:28 PM
Cool , Shang Chi remains one of my favorite post EG projects so I’m happy with this choice!!.

User Comment Image

This obviously means they are happy with his work on Wonder Man and want to continue to collaborate with him though I’m surprised he is willing to take this on not just because of that but he’s got the Shang Chi sequel and Naruto in the pipeline too which probably means those are still further down then anticipated.

Anyway , hope this turns out well so fingers crossed!!.
Spoken
Spoken - 9/9/2024, 5:29 PM
User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 9/9/2024, 5:30 PM
That's actually a pretty great choice! Wonder if that means Shang-Chi could show up too? 👀
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/9/2024, 5:32 PM
One mediocre director for another, surely they could have done better than that guy.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/9/2024, 5:34 PM
Shang chi ripped mostly. Great stuntwork should translate you hope. The biggest issues with these movies is the writing though and they brought back the same sorry ass writers.
asherman93
asherman93 - 9/9/2024, 5:34 PM
I'm hoping that the action will be great in this, then. However, I would also point out that the guy who helped coordinate the stunts and fights in Shang-Chi has long since passed away.
Still, this'll be interesting.

