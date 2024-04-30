SPIDER-MAN 3 Returns To Theaters For First Time Since 2007 And Picks Up A Surprising Victory

Spider-Man 3 swung back into theaters yesterday evening as part of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Mondays," but how did the re-release's opening day compare to Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2. You may be surprised...

By JoshWilding - Apr 30, 2024 11:04 AM EST
Spider-Man 3 became the latest movie featuring the web-slinger to return to theaters yesterday evening. Sony Pictures' "Spider-Mondays" are part of the studio's 100th-anniversary celebrations, giving fans the chance to experience Spidey's adventures on the big screen either again or for the first time. 

While Spider-Man 3 is typically considered the worst of Sam Raimi's trilogy, it swung to an impressive $760,000 at the U.S. box office yesterday in just 466 venues. 

To compare, Spider-Man opened to $680,000 in 466 U.S. theaters two weeks ago and the classic Spider-Man 2 made $805,000 in 467 of them. The sequel taking the top spot isn't a surprise, but Spider-Man 3 clearly has more fans than we realised. 

The movie had the biggest per theater average with $1,600, beating even new releases. 

Spider-Man 3 was originally released in 2007 and starred Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, James Franco as Harry Osborn/New Goblin, and Thomas Haden Church as Flint Marko/Sandman. The movie also introduced the character of Eddie Brock/Venom, portrayed by Topher Grace.

The threequel saw Peter grapple with the dual responsibilities of being Spider-Man and maintaining his personal life. His relationship with Mary Jane becomes strained as he struggles with his increasing ego and the dark influence of the alien symbiote, which enhances his powers but also amplifies his aggression and arrogance.

Meanwhile, three new villains emerge: Flint Marko, who becomes the Sandman after a scientific experiment goes wrong; Eddie Brock, a rival photographer who becomes Venom after bonding with the same symbiote that affects Peter; and the New Goblin, a vengeful Harry looking to take revenge for his father's death at Spidey's hands.

Most fans agree that Spider-Man 3 was overstuffed, with too many villains and none of them being done the justice they deserve on screen. Still, the threequel made $895 million worldwide during its original run and holds a so-so 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Raimi has expressed disappointment with how the movie turned out and freely admits that he wasn't keen on adding Venom to the mix. Spider-Man 4 was supposed to follow - with the spotlight put on The Vulture, Black Cat, Lizard, and "Vulturess" - but creative differences with Sony saw the filmmaker leave the project. The Amazing Spider-Man then rebooted the franchise in 2012. 

Did you watch Spider-Man 3 in theaters yesterday?

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/30/2024, 11:58 AM
Say what you want, but I still had a blast watching it in theaters back when it was released.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/30/2024, 12:01 PM
As much as people hem and haw about this movie, it is thoroughly entertaining. Sandman was great. Evil Peter is so bad he's good. It's just Harry and Eddie that stink and even then I can tolerate it.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/30/2024, 12:02 PM
I grew up watching the 90ies Spidey TAS, so when this scene dropped:


I f*cking lost it. :D

To this day i think the Raimi movies aged pretty well, had Singer used colorful costumes for his X-Men i would say the same for the FoX-Men as well actually but heh...

The blueprint was there to follow, which makes it sad af that the MCU Spidey never f*cking clicked with me, forget the writing or acting for a minute, you would think that years later after Spider-man 3 the VFX, choreography and web-slinging alone could take Spidey far away in terms of wow-factor compared to the old movies and yet???? Complete opposite, f*cking crazy.

You hate to see it.

View Recorder