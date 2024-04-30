SPIDER-MAN 3: Rarely-Seen Concept Art Reveals Just How Different Venom Almost Look In 2007 Movie

Spider-Man 3 swung into theaters again yesterday, but it was way back in 2007 that we first saw Peter Parker encounter the alien costume.

The web-slinger soon embraced his darker side, though it was a relatively rushed subplot and one we've since learned was shoehorned into the threequel by producer Avi Arad (who expected to sell a lot of Venom toys).

In the movie, Tobey Maguire's web-slinger was decked out in a black version of his regular red and blue suit. Venom was a little more comic-accurate, though quite a bit smaller than the version on the page. In fact, the design continues to divide the opinions of fans.

However, something tells us what you'll see in the X post below would have really left fans fuming.

This rarely-seen concept art showcases very early designs by creature designs and artists Constantine Sekeris and Ej Krisor. A major departure from the comics, we're guessing these were dreamed up during Spider-Man 3's exploratory stage rather than designs which were seriously considered.

We're not sure why Sony veered this far from the comics for Venom, though there was a time when the plan was for the villain to be brought to life with practical effects. Impressive animatronics have been revealed over the years, and while Topher Grace did don a practical costume, Venom's unmistakable jaw was created with VFX.

Still, it's hard not to wonder what Spider-Man 3 would have looked like had Sam Raimi embraced one of these takes on a villain he was never only keen on including in the movie...

In 2022, Raimi reflected on what went wrong with Eddie Brock in Spider-Man 3, putting it down to him simply not being a fan of the Lethal Protector.

"It was really more just that I didn’t understand the character that well. It wasn’t close to my heart," he admitted. "The best thing I like about Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s Spider-Man is that they made relatable characters that I understand. Even if they were confused, like Norman Osborn, they still have goodness in their heart. They want them to do the right thing."

"When I read about Venom, which I hadn’t read as a kid," the filmmaker continued, "I had to catch up on it when they wanted him to be in the movie. I didn’t recognize enough humanity within that character to be able to identify with him properly. That’s really what it boils down to."

How do you feel about these alternate Venom designs?