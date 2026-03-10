PROJECT HAIL MARY Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Are The Reviews As Glowing As The First Reactions?

PROJECT HAIL MARY Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed - Are The Reviews As Glowing As The First Reactions?

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's sci-fi adaptation, Project Hail Mary, arrives in theaters on March 20, and the full review embargo has now lifted...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2026 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The Project Hail Mary social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, but full reviews often tell a slightly different story. Fortunately, the critical consensus is almost as glowing.

Critics have been sharing their verdicts on Sony Pictures/Amazon MGM and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's adaptation of Andy Weir's best-selling novel since the embargo lifted this morning, and the movie is currently sitting at a near-perfect 94% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 71 reviews.

The Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi adventure has been hailed as "one of the best sci-fi films ever," and "2026's first great blockbuster," with critics offering near-universal praise for Gosling's performance, the cinematography, score, humor and powerful emotional centre.

Though there are only a couple of outright negative reviews so far, some critics were less impressed than others, taking issue with an overlong first act, some out-of-place comedy, and the film's more derivative elements.

Have a read through some of the reviews at the links below, and let us know if you plan on seeing Project Hail Mary on the big screen when it hits theaters on March 20.

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller from a screenplay by Drew Goodard, based on the novel by: Andy Weir. Producers include Amy Pascal, p.g.a., Ryan Gosling, Phil Lord, p.g.a., Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Aditya Sood, p.g.a., Rachel O’Connor, p.g.a., Andy Weir. Executive Producers: Patricia Whitcher, Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Lucy Kitada, Nikki Baida, and Ken Kao.

The cast also features Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20, 2026.

