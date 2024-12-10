Sony's Spider-Man Universe Is Dead: KRAVEN THE HUNTER Will Be The Final Spin-Off Movie (For Now)

Ahead of Kraven the Hunter's release in theaters this weekend, Sony has finally taken notice of bad reviews, negative fan feedback, and declining box office numbers, pulling the plug on its Marvel slate.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter
Source: The Wrap

Ahead of Kraven the Hunter's release in theaters this weekend, fans have cause to celebrate because the end of Sony's Spider-Man Universe (sometimes referred to as SPUMC, or Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters) is finally upon us. 

According to The Wrap, the decision has been made to pull the plug on the slate of spin-offs that revolved around characters with close ties to Spider-Man, but not the web-slinger himself. 

A top talent agent tells the trade, "They’ve developed what they want to develop for now. It’s really about the next 'Spider-Man' film."

A Sony insider tells them that the studio now intends to focus on Spider-Man 4 - co-produced with Marvel Studios - and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. On the TV side, Spider-Noir is also a top priority as Sony looks to finally put the spotlight on the character that matters: Spider-Man.

Venom provided the doubters wrong in 2018 when it earned close to $900 million at the box office; however, reviews were largely negative, and both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom: The Last Dance earned significantly less, with the latter the lowest grossing in the trilogy.

The message from fans was clear: they've had enough with these spin-off movies and the liberties they take with the source material. 

"The biggest issue with the Sony Spider-Man spinoffs seems to be the lack of quality control. The movies just aren’t good," a second Sony insider says. "Sometimes that lack of quality meets a movie no one asked for, which was the case with ‘Madame Web,’ and that is a no-win scenario. It may be time for Sony to start cultivating different IP to launch new franchises."

Any goodwill the Venom franchise once found was obliterated by movies like Morbius and Madame Web, both of which became subjects of ridicule on social media (they also flopped at the box office). 

After The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed to meet expectations, Sony decided to partner with Marvel Studios to reboot Spider-Man in 2015. Following his introduction in Captain America: Civil War, hit after hit followed until the studio decided to do its own thing with the movie that would eventually become Spider-Man: No Way Home

A very vocal backlash forced the studio's hand to reach a new deal with Disney and Spidey looks set to remain in the MCU for the foreseeable future. Today's news likely means plans for the Venom franchise - potentially an Agent Venom project minus Tom Hardy - have been put on hold, while the likes of El Muerto and Silver Sable have been in limbo for a while now, anyway. 

Sony will likely revisit its Marvel properties somewhere down the line, but hopefully with a creative team that doesn't include Avi Arad. Attempts to create a shared universe - Venom and Morbius - failed as did the "standalone" approach to Madame Web. With that in mind, the studio will need all the help it can get. 

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/10/2024, 11:12 AM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/10/2024, 11:14 AM
If they want different IPs maybe they can trade a few IPs from Disney for Spider-man. I've seen the idea floated around the last few years and another user here also recently posted the suggestion
ThorArms
ThorArms - 12/10/2024, 11:14 AM
It is done.

Our nightmare is over.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/10/2024, 11:15 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/10/2024, 11:55 AM
@Urubrodi - my exact feeling
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/10/2024, 11:16 AM
Come on, folks. I know you want a Madame Web 2 haha
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 12/10/2024, 11:16 AM
It was only a matter of time
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 12/10/2024, 11:17 AM
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/10/2024, 11:21 AM
User Comment Image
Now watch Sony try to shoehorn the characters into an MCU Spider-Man movie (which I think is possible).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 11:27 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I don’t see Feige allowing that lol

Regardless of their issues ,Marvel still has the advantage over Sony.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/10/2024, 11:55 AM
@bkmeijer1 - oh god please don't let that happen
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/10/2024, 11:26 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 11:29 AM
I mean , them having developed what they want to for now doesn’t mean the universe is dead but moreso just on hold/hiatus…

Granted , they could just be waiting to see the performance of Kraven which going by projections doesn’t seem good but still.

Anyway, I am glad they are focusing not just on Spidey 4 & Beyond the Spiderverse but also Spider-Noir since I am interested in that show personally and hope it turns out well!!.
Order66
Order66 - 12/10/2024, 11:34 AM
Hopefully Disney swoops in and buys Spider-Man from them. Enough of Sony.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/10/2024, 11:35 AM
Goodbye SSU, you were an absolute waste of time. Terrible movies, minimal returns, simply to keep the IP. [frick] Avi Arad, you can tell they're crooked when so many of the same higher-ups from decades ago are still there..
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 12/10/2024, 11:39 AM
Focus on getting me Beyond the Spider-Verse. Those first two are top-tier.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/10/2024, 11:53 AM
@TheManWithoutFear -

These cartoons are the only thing Sony has gotten right since Spider-Man 1 & 2 over 20 years ago.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/10/2024, 11:56 AM
@DocSpock - BINGO
Vigor
Vigor - 12/10/2024, 11:41 AM
This is what i wanted to happen after venom1. But then yall kept going to the movies to see it's sequels
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 11:43 AM
@Vigor - hey man , don’t blame me lol…

I never went to watch a SUMC movie in theaters in my life.
elcapitan
elcapitan - 12/10/2024, 11:45 AM
User Comment Image
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 12/10/2024, 11:45 AM
Great press for Kraven the Hunter! Coming this weekend! Lol Sony are insanely incompetent
Forthas
Forthas - 12/10/2024, 11:49 AM
Noooo! They should do another story about an obscure Spiderman character. My idea is to do a prequel show about the irradiated spider (Sparky) that bit Peter. They can call it:

"Sparky: The Web of Destiny"
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/10/2024, 11:49 AM
I pretty much stayed out of discourse about the Sonyverse a while ago because I made my thoughts clear about it but to hear this news is a mix of satisfaction and remorse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/10/2024, 11:50 AM
Damn , that means no El Muerto or Hypno Hustler movie…

User Comment Image
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 12/10/2024, 11:54 AM
just ask for animated and video game rights and give marvel/disney the live action rights
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 12/10/2024, 11:57 AM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 12/10/2024, 11:57 AM
User Comment Image

JK JK. Hopefully this dumpster fire is dead and we can all move on to happiness at the MCU
JFerguson
JFerguson - 12/10/2024, 12:00 PM
Best early Christmas present in a long time
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 12/10/2024, 12:14 PM
When there were talks about characters like El Muerto and Hypno Hustler, it really is the only thing that makes sense. Surely Sony didn’t even have that deep of a well to pull from to make their movies - much less successful ones.

“The year is 2095. Sony is starting production on their tenth Venom reboot.”
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 12/10/2024, 12:15 PM
They're better off just putting that money into the upcoming PlayStation 7.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 12/10/2024, 12:25 PM
Seen somebody say Sony will continue cranking them out as long as Spider-Man is in the MCU. Something along the lines of spending $10 to get $50 or something like that with Sony spending $10 to make a movie just to make $50 from Mcu making a Spider-Man movie.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/10/2024, 12:34 PM
Don't get too excited, this will all change if Kraven makes $$$ at the box office.
DPSNUMBER1
DPSNUMBER1 - 12/10/2024, 12:34 PM
ok, I want to believe it, but I don't think Sony wants to lose their Spider-man rights easily. Probably they are planning something behind doors to keep the Spider-man characters as hostage.

This should have happened years ago, but people willingly gave Sony their money to watch those subpar Venom movies.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/10/2024, 12:40 PM
thank the lord….

I have a bad feeling they’re going to meddle in and mess up Beyond the Spider-verse though

