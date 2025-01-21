KRAVEN THE HUNTER Finds New Life On Digital - "The Kravin' For Kraven Is Real"

Despite a dismal run at the box office, Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter has been performing pretty well on Digital platforms, and has actually claimed the No. 1 spot on Apple TV+...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 21, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

It's... Kraven time?

Sony Pictures' latest SSU movie, Kraven The Hunter, was not a box office success (to say the least), only managing to take in about $60 million worldwide on a reported budget of $110 million. The R-rated Marvel Comics adventure was also lambasted by critics, and now sits at 16% on Rotten Tomatoes (though it does have a much better Audience Score of 74%).

Kraven's failure may have effectively served as the final nail in the coffin for these Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spin-offs, but the movie has proven to be very popular on Digital platforms, and has actually become the No. 1 film on Apple TV+.

Of course, any new content usually does pretty well initially, so it remains to be seen how Kraven fares in the long term. That said, this is still a pretty impressive feat when you consider that the mighty Wicked also made its VOD debut recently.

Despite Kraven tanking, there may be life in the SSU yet. Deadline recently reported that Sony is "taking this misfire very seriously," and "has a reset in store."

We're not sure what this means for the projects that were either already in development or being discussed (Agent Venom, a Sinister Six movie, etc), but wouldn't be at all surprised if the studio went back to the drawing board and scrapped any ideas that may have been in place.

Is a franchise focused on Spider-Man characters without the iconic wall-crawler something even worth attempting to salvage? Many fans would say no, but there's no denying the success of the Venom trilogy (The Last Dance was the worst box office performer of the three, but still made a lot more than Morbius and Madame Web).

Have you watched Kraven the Hunter yet? If so, what did you think? 

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

The movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 9:47 AM
best kraven film ever made.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/21/2025, 9:49 AM
I guess Sony employee’s were told they could have a day off if they watched the movie or at least let it play on their AppleTV to get the viewership up.
I’ll never understand why studios consider movies viewed on streaming successful when people who already have the streaming service view it. It’s not like people are signing up for Apple TV just because it’s Kraven Time.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/21/2025, 10:18 AM
@slickrickdesigns - "I’ll never understand why studios consider movies viewed on streaming successful when people who already have the streaming service view it."

It's VOD, meaning people bought or rented it. It's not available for "free" as part of Apple's platform.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/21/2025, 10:41 AM
@SATW42 - VOD SHMEE O D…. So Sony paid for people to watch it for 3.99 ? Same crap.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/21/2025, 9:50 AM
If you paid to watch this, you're part of the problem
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/21/2025, 9:53 AM
@bobevanz - Climate denier!
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/21/2025, 9:50 AM
Explain this atheists
User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/21/2025, 9:50 AM
Total missed opportunity for product placement/promotion. Quality loves quality.
User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 1/21/2025, 9:50 AM
It looked like a lot of bloody, violent fun.

I'll catch it when it arrives on Disney+ / Hulu.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/21/2025, 9:52 AM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/21/2025, 9:56 AM
Kraven , my dear.

You didn't have a chance.

For fuccks sakke
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/21/2025, 9:57 AM
I just checked and it's at #3 🤷🏻‍♂️

So that only lasted a few days 😂
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/21/2025, 10:00 AM
I will defiantly watch Kraven The Hunter second time when available for $6.00 on Amazon
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/21/2025, 10:05 AM
Why anyone is paying for a VOD rental in the year of our lord 2025 is beyond me. It'll be streaming for free in like a month.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/21/2025, 10:39 AM
@Clintthahamster - User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/21/2025, 10:20 AM
For those of you who gave this film a chance, how good/bad is it? I enjoyed the trailers but the disastrous reception pushed me away.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/21/2025, 10:22 AM
so, this movie isn't being fed to me at all on my apple account and I'm not seeing it in the top movie category at all (granted I'm also only seeing movies that are actually available to watch and not rent or buy movies)

Where are yall seeing it listed?
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/21/2025, 10:22 AM
underrated masterpiece, still hoping for a trilogy
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 1/21/2025, 10:30 AM
"The Kravin' For Kraven Is Real"


User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 1/21/2025, 10:33 AM
"The Kravin'" For Kraven is real!

User Comment Image
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 1/21/2025, 10:40 AM
Everyone likes a good bonfire.

