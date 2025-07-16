KRAVEN Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Will Play Robert Eggers' WERWULF; Lily-Rose Depp In Talks

KRAVEN Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Will Play Robert Eggers' WERWULF; Lily-Rose Depp In Talks

Robert Eggers is set to re-team with two of the stars of his recent Nosferatu remake, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to play the titular monster in Werwulf, and Lily-Rose Depp in talks to play his wife...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Robert Eggers' Nosferatu proved to be a huge success for Focus Features, and we found out earlier this year that the acclaimed filmmaker is staying with the studio - and firmly in the horror genre - for his next project, Werwulf, which he also co-wrote with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón.

Just in case the title didn't give it away, this will be a werewolf movie. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

Nexus Point News (since confirmed by Variety) is reporting that the movie has found its leads, with Nosferatu stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp set to re-team with Eggers. Taylor-Johnson is expected to play the titular werewolf, with Depp in talks to portray his wife.

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding.

NPN adds: "The script reportedly features elements of witchcraft and is described as one of Eggers’ goriest projects to date. Production is expected to begin this September."

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

Werwulf is set for release on Christmas Day, 2026.

An extended cut of Nosferatu is now available to purchase on Digital platforms, and you'll find a full list of bonus features below.

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The movie was released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18.

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu's incredibly eerie atmosphere.

RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.

THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance

NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/16/2025, 8:04 AM
I can't wait for this one. Been a long time since we've had a very good werewolf flick. I also heard Eggers was going to adapt A Christmas Carol , which I would like to see done full horror movie ghost story
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/16/2025, 8:07 AM
Oh god another werewolf movie.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/16/2025, 8:41 AM
@JobinJ - Hopefully it's good. Cause the other two Werewolf films that came out this year were wolf shit.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/16/2025, 8:10 AM
Kraven star lol…..levas Aarón alone
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/16/2025, 8:10 AM
Always up for a good monster movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2025, 8:12 AM
I think he can do a could job, just hope the story isn't just another one to one remake of the Wolfman story like Nosferatu was.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/16/2025, 8:17 AM
How many parallel monster franchises we gonna get?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/16/2025, 8:17 AM
User Comment Image
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/16/2025, 8:47 AM
@ObserverIO - Hey I think you suggested Hunter × Hunter here. My first anime experience and it was great.

Thanks for the suggestion!
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/16/2025, 8:19 AM
The Aaron Taylor-Johnson starring Werwulf movie is projected to have more werewolves in it than Disney's Fantastic Four First Steps! This continues the trend of werewolves not appearing in Fantastic Four movies!
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/16/2025, 8:21 AM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/16/2025, 8:44 AM
I love how at the end of article, there is bunch of NOSFERATU DVD info for no apparent reason.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/16/2025, 8:50 AM
@Martianhunter - Maybe it was included to reach the 400 word minimum on articles.
Martianhunter
Martianhunter - 7/16/2025, 9:08 AM
@RolandD - Yeah, stupid limitation for some reason
RolandD
RolandD - 7/16/2025, 9:13 AM
@Martianhunter - I only learned about it a couple of months ago. For example, I used to wonder why. Mark left the information about Superman Legacy being re-titled Superman for, I would say at least 6 months after the news came out.
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 7/16/2025, 8:48 AM
By the 13th century (1200s) they were speaking middle English, which is noticeably different compared to old English
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/16/2025, 8:55 AM
I don’t get the Lily-Rose thing. Plus, when’s the last time there was actually a good werewolf movie? Maybe they’ve all been shit and I was just young enough to like them 🤔
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 9:09 AM
Cool!!.

It’s nice to see ATJ be given this opportunity since I feel he’s still somewhat of an underrated actor so to have him be the lead in a werewolf film should be fun for not just us but him aswell as he deals with how to play the transformation & such.

Anyway looking forward to this , Eggers’s gothic atmosphere in a period werewolf film sounds like a perfect marriage imo!!.
Demigods
Demigods - 7/16/2025, 9:31 AM
I know the folklore from the time period most likely would indicate that he just transforms into a wolf, but I’m really hoping it’s not JUST turning into a wolf. Like it doesn’t have to be the bipedal lycan style (from Underworld), but It’d be cool if it was a freaky ass hexenwulf story, OR something like the Ossory Werewolves that St Patrick cursed... or even the Arthurian legend.... which, now that I’m saying this, it feels like he’s definitely going to use the Arthurian werewolf and add elements from different folkloric origins, which is basically what he did for Nosferatu.

Damn, I think this has the makings to be pretty frigging awesome... as long as the werewolf is more than just a wolf.

