KRAVEN Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson Will Play Robert Eggers' WERWULF; Lily-Rose Depp In Talks

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu proved to be a huge success for Focus Features, and we found out earlier this year that the acclaimed filmmaker is staying with the studio - and firmly in the horror genre - for his next project, Werwulf, which he also co-wrote with fellow The Northman scribe, Sjón.

Just in case the title didn't give it away, this will be a werewolf movie. Plot details are few and far between, but we know that the story will be set in 13th century England. The script is also said to "feature dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English."

Nexus Point News (since confirmed by Variety) is reporting that the movie has found its leads, with Nosferatu stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp set to re-team with Eggers. Taylor-Johnson is expected to play the titular werewolf, with Depp in talks to portray his wife.

Depp played the object of the vampire's obsession in Nosferatu, Ellen Hutter, while Johnson played the tormented Friedrich Harding.

NPN adds: "The script reportedly features elements of witchcraft and is described as one of Eggers’ goriest projects to date. Production is expected to begin this September."

Apparently, Eggers was initially planning to shoot the film in black and white, before deciding against it.

Eggers and Sjón will also produce alongside Focus Features. Chris and Eleanor Columbus, who worked with Eggers on Nosferatu, will executive produce.

This is a genre Eggers clearly feels passionate about, as The Northman is the only one of his four previous films that doesn't contain any horror elements (and that's probably debatable).

Werwulf is set for release on Christmas Day, 2026.

An extended cut of Nosferatu is now available to purchase on Digital platforms, and you'll find a full list of bonus features below.

Bring Nosferatu home and see the never-before-seen Extended Cut and exclusive bonus content including a six-part featurette https://t.co/sRxGTRTjtF pic.twitter.com/6pWFI2ZVHb — Nosferatu (@NosferatuFilm) January 21, 2025

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The movie was released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 18.

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu's incredibly eerie atmosphere.

RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.

THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance

NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS