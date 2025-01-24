KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Yes, Sony CG'd A Mouth And Blinking Eyes On A Still Image For A Scene In The Movie

Kraven the Hunter has been another critical and commercial disaster for Sony Pictures, and there are many moments in the movie which became memes the instant it was released last month.

The fact Sony has delivered Marvel movies bad enough that they're the subject of ridicule more than scorn says a lot, and with Kraven the Hunter now available on Digital, another "WTF?" discovery has been made.

As you may recall, Madame Web was widely criticised for its appalling use of ADR. The lips of many actors, though mostly Tahar Rahim's Ezekiel Sims, didn't match what they were saying and Sony seemingly came up with a unique solution for that in Kraven the Hunter.

Using a mixture of CG and, we'd guess, a hefty dose of AI, there's a scene late in the movie with Kraven and Calypso where the latter's face looks a little...off. They're talking about his origin story - which we know changed during reshoots - and rather than film this conversation again, Ariana DeBose's mouth is altered using VFX so it syncs up with her newly inserted lines.

However, there's one moment which jumps out and that's what appears to be a screenshot on which Sony has inserted fake blinking eyes and a moving mouth. Her chest moves, albeit not in rhythm with what she's saying, and there's clearly something very off here.

You can take a closer look at this latest bizarre Kraven the Hunter moment below.

Acknowledging that Kraven the Hunter was "probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years [I’ve been at Sony]," departing CEO Tony Vinciquerra recently said, "That didn’t work out very well, which I still don’t understand, because the film is not a bad film,"

"Let’s just touch on Madame Web for a moment," Vinciquerra continued. "Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix."

"For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason," the deluded executive concluded.

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. J.C. Chandor directs from a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway.

Kraven the Hunter is now available on Digital and arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on March 4.