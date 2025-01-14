KRAVEN THE HUNTER: Weird Deleted Scene Has Sergei Kravinoff Showing Off His Superhuman Speed (Really)

A newly released Kraven the Hunter deleted scene finds Sergei Kravinoff just trying to enjoy a nap before he's forced to show off his Quicksilver-like speed to save a cop from an oncoming bicycle...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is now available on Digital platforms, meaning you can experience Sergei Kravinoff's origin story at home. A deleted scene has just dropped to mark the occasion and, well, it leaves us with much to discuss. 

It opens with the gangster-hunting anti-hero sleeping in a London park before being woken up by a police officer. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who uses an American accent in the movie, has what sounds like an oddly fake English accent as he attempts to convince the cop to leave him to his rest.

With that, Kraven shows off Flash-like superhuman speed as he races into action to save the office from being taken out by...a bicycle. Of course, Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to speedsters after previously playing the MCU's Quicksilver. 

It's not a good scene and that's probably why it was left on the cutting room floor. The biggest takeaway is that filmmaker J.C. Chandor seemed to have little to no understanding of who the Spider-Man villain is (in fairness, he was working off a script by the Morbius scribes). 

Acknowledging that Kraven the Hunter was "probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years [I’ve been at Sony]," departing CEO Tony Vinciquerra recently said, "That didn’t work out very well, which I still don’t understand, because the film is not a bad film,"

"Let’s just touch on Madame Web for a moment," Vinciquerra continued. "Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix."

"For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason," he concluded. 

You can watch this new Kraven the Hunter deleted scene below. 

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. J.C. Chandor directs from a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway. 

Kraven the Hunter is now available on Digital and arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on March 4.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/14/2025, 2:21 PM
This movie is amazing, lack of Pablo Lyle but hey at least is not ugly like Ms Marvel
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/14/2025, 2:22 PM
I don’t know why that’s bad like it seems like a regular scene but it’s bad
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/14/2025, 2:24 PM
@MyCoolYoung - if Josh says its bad then its bad
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/14/2025, 2:27 PM
@Malatrova15 - please be civil. Josh is no Jonathan majors
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/14/2025, 3:29 PM
@MyCoolYoung - The jokey nature of it with cricket sounds doesn't help
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2025, 2:23 PM
For those who don't know, that bike rider was Turner D. Century
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/14/2025, 2:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - was.....rest in peace you absolute madman =(
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/14/2025, 2:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Hahaha!

They were THAT much closer to their Sinister Six movie!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/14/2025, 3:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - thanks for introducing me to Turner D. Century.

(Turn of the century)
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/14/2025, 2:27 PM
Scene? The whole damn movie is weird.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 2:27 PM
The scene is fine I guess…

Idk where Josh is getting that Kraven has a Russian accent throughout the film since everything I have seen from him is ATJ doing an American one which itself is weird unless he was born & raised in the States in this version.

Also seems like Sergei though it was something bigger then a bicycle or scooter hence him saving the cop which is odd aswell but ok…

Anyway , correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t Kraven have a potion he injects that gives him superhuman abilities in the comics too?.

If so then I don’t get the complaint about this Kraven having that aswell here.
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/14/2025, 2:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - "Anyway , correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t Kraven have a potion he injects that gives him superhuman abilities in the comics too?.

If so then I don’t get the complaint about this Kraven having that aswell here."

Yes but apart from it being more detailed in the comics, the original eyerolling came from the trailer, where they made it seem like he got his powers from lions blood entering him. The actual movie shows he got a potion, but there's still a shot of the lions blood entering his wounds, so their is still a weird unexplained lions blood nonsense involved.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 2:43 PM
@SATW42 - ahhh ok

I guess the potion could have mixed in with the lions blood hence he has abilities linked to that such as strength , agility ,speed and smell etc.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/14/2025, 2:29 PM
I’m going to do what most brave souls didn’t, and watch kraven AND Madame Web
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 2:29 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Godspeed

Honestly , I might watch both too but not anytime soon

I’m curious but not THAT curious lol
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/14/2025, 3:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - so I’ll travel on this road solo then. Dammit. If I don’t make it back, you know what happened lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 3:25 PM
@MyCoolYoung - User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/14/2025, 3:29 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I watched both. For free.
grif
grif - 1/14/2025, 3:35 PM
@MyCoolYoung - never

SATW42
SATW42 - 1/14/2025, 2:32 PM
"It opens with the gangster-hunting anti-hero sleeping in a London park before being woken up by a police officer. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who used a Russian accent in the movie, has what sounds like an oddly fake English accent as he attempts to convince the cop to leave him to his rest.

With that, Kraven shows off Flash-like superhuman speed as he races into action to save the office from being taken out by...a bicycle."

I read this three times and was like "where the hell does an office come into place and how is a bicycle threatening an office. Is it a motorcycle, is it loaded with explosives?"

Than I watched the clip and see he saved the OFFICER
DREAMER
DREAMER - 1/14/2025, 2:33 PM
"Sergei Kravinoff" is that the name of System of a Down's lead singer?

