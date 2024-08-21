DCU Rumor Round-Up: SUPERGIRL Casting; BOOSTER GOLD Creative Team; TEEN TITANS Movie, And More

With Warner Bros.' new DCU still in its infancy (Superman will be the first movie, and Creature Commandos the first series), we haven't seen that many rumors doing the rounds online. But with production gearing up for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and James Gunn and Peter Safran slowly starting to turn their attention to future projects, we do have a few intriguing reports to share.

It's pretty much been radio silence on the live-action Teen Titans movie since it was first announced back in March, but a recent Production Weekly logline claimed to reveal the key team members:

"The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before… until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

This may be accurate (it was never confirmed or debunked), but we're now hearing that the movie will focus on a pre-existing team being "revived," which may indicate that the roster will consist of Kid Flash (Wally West), Robin (Dick Grayson), Aqualad (Garth) and Wonder Girl (Donna Troy).

Next up, Nexus Point News is reporting that Danny McBride, John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley, the creative team behind the HBO Max Original series The Righteous Gemstones, are no longer attached to the Booster Gold TV series - though it's worth keeping in mind their involvement was never actually confirmed in the first place!

This source has been spot on with DC-related news of late, however, and the site also reiterates that Kumail Nanjiani is still very much on board to play the title role.

We also have a new casting rumor, with ReelFilm claiming that Toby Kebbell (Dead Man's Shoes, Fantastic Four, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) is in talks for an undisclosed role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. If there's any truth to this, we'd say Kebbell is most likely up for the role of the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Finally - and this isn't actually a rumor, but we didn't feel it warranted a full article - Superman director James Gunn has revealed that Metamorpho will not be a fully CGI creation, which means that actor Anthony Carrigan will most likely be transformed into the character via prosthetics for at least some scenes.

Carrigan was the one main cast member we didn't see in the recent set photos, which had led to speculation that he would be brought to life via VFX.

What do you make of these DCU rumors? Let us know in the comments section.