James Gunn Confirms He Discussed Bringing THE BATMAN Into DCU; Shares LANTERNS, BOOSTER GOLD, WATCHMEN Updates

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that he considered bringing Robert Pattinson's Batman into the DCU and shares updates on Lanterns, Booster Gold, Huntress, Watchmen, and more. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

When DC Studios was formed at the start of 2023, fans were surprised to learn that The Batman franchise would continue alongside a new DCU-set series of Caped Crusader adventures kicking off with Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold

Adapting Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's Batman and Robin run, it promises to be a very different movie focusing on Bruce Wayne training his newly discovered 10-year-old son as his sidekick. Still, many fans have questioned why James Gunn didn't just take the opportunity to bring Robert Pattinson's Batman into the DCU. 

Still, it makes sense for there to be two different Batman franchises, especially as it's hard to imagine Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson committing to whatever DC Studios has planned for the hero (an eventual team-up with the Justice League, for example).

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Gunn confirmed that he did indeed consider bringing "The Batman" into the DCU. 

"I've contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything and talk about everything," the filmmaker explained. "I'm committed to both telling stories in the DCU and telling Elseworlds stories. We want to be able to tell a story where Superman is very different or tell a Red Sun story or whatever. We want to be able to play with these characters in different ways."

"One of the things I love about DC over Marvel comic books is those things are much more plentiful," he continued. "There are many more Elseworlds stories. I think that's part of the fun of DC."

Talk then turned to Lanterns and Gunn started by claiming (jokingly, we should add) that he approached Ryan Reynolds about reprising his role as Hal Jordan. "Ryan doesn't give a sh*t [Laughs]. One of the first people I talked to after getting the job was Ryan Reynolds. I'm like, 'You coming back?' He's like, 'Get the f*** out of here.' I'm joking! I wasn't really telling him to come back."

As for some of the complaints that Lanterns will be a "grounded" story, Gunn responded, "Well, I don't want to give away all that stuff but I think grounded just like, 'If Green Lanterns were real, what the f*** would they be and how would they be?' The thing that keeps getting out is that it's a terrestrial story and I'm like, 'Yeah, because the story takes place on Earth.'"

"They're on Earth for the story, like most Green Lantern stories. It's not in outer space with a thousand Lanterns and all that stuff. It's a grounded story being told through another lens. It's an HBO series."

Gunn went on to dodge a question about Kumail Nanjiani playing Booster Gold and noted, "We're not quite there yet in terms of Booster Gold. The scripts aren't quite where I want them to be."

He'd add, "The goal from the beginning was to give the honor that the great characters deserved; the Wonder Womans, Batmans, and Supermans. But then also to prop up these lesser-known characters like Peacemaker, Booster Gold, and The Huntress."

Whether that mention of Huntress confirms reports we're getting a foreign-language film that plays out entirely in Korean remains to be seen, but it's interesting that Gunn made a point of mentioning her here. 

As for whether he'd consider doing something with the DC-owned Watchmen, the studio boss didn't seem keen. "I don't know. I really respect Alan Moore. I did love the TV show."

Which of these upcoming DCU projects are you most excited about? 

LANTERNS Writer Tom King Teases DC Studios TV Series And Says DCU Begins A DC Renaissance
THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Has An Exciting Suggestion For Who Could Be The Franchise's Next Villain
thebamf
thebamf - 12/5/2024, 10:56 AM
I'd be down with Pattinson being DCU cannon.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 10:59 AM
@thebamf - I’m fine with it being seperate

This way Reeves can do his more grounded takes while DCU can be more fantastical
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 12/5/2024, 11:01 AM
@thebamf - Same. Think them doing a completely new Batman is going to blow up in their faces.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/5/2024, 11:04 AM
@fanboy03191 - Yeah, if they mess it up with the new Batman while having a perfectly good one in their hands that's gonna haunt them.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 12/5/2024, 11:06 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Like so bad I want to see CLayface, Mr. Freeze, Scareface, well I guess Reeves could use Scareface. But you get the gist
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 11:07 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Clayface will briefly be in Creature Commandos but i get yah.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 11:04 AM
Say it with me , different takes is a good thing regardless of whether one ultimately likes it or not because it keeps these characters fresh.

Anyway , Lanterns is quickly rising up my anticipated list with the cast & premise that’s been reported though still have my concerns…

Also he is right in that the older GL stories atleast until Geoff Johns if I remember correctly were more earth based.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/5/2024, 11:06 AM
Just leave WATCHMEN alone, Gunn, and I'll let you destroy whatever else in DC you want. Go ahead. Just... No more WATCHMEN adaptations.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 12/5/2024, 11:08 AM
@TheVandalore - If the DCU fails don't be surprise when they announce a Doomsday Clock adaptation to reset everything again XD
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/5/2024, 11:14 AM
@Urubrodi - your words hurt like fists!!!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 11:11 AM
This site man…

It’s amazing how many people have the pessimist stick up in their ass.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 12/5/2024, 11:13 AM
The real reason THE BATMAN made a slight profit wasn't because it was a great film by any stretch, it was because it was released at the end of the pandemic,where people just wanted to go to the movies, and resume life again as it was before the outbreak. And even at that, it only made about as much as Garfields Amazing Spider-Man. A sharp decline from the take of prior Batman films
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/5/2024, 11:17 AM
Gunn deciding to not limit himself to a single shared universe is something that can potentially give DC a major edge over the MCU. There's no reason why we can't have a Red Son Superman movie just because the regular one has an ongoing series, we can have both.
PC04
PC04 - 12/5/2024, 11:23 AM
Else World films are welcomed! I think it'd be very cool to see these very different stories of familiar characters play out in live action. Maybe even using different actors who carry their respective mantles. Lets have the RED SUN SUPERMAN movie. Why not? Batman Beyond? Yes please. The main stories can still exist uninterrupted.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/5/2024, 11:38 AM
Wait! I thought everything would be unified under the Gunn regime...now he is interested in Elseworld stories? So what is the difference between that and the old DCEU.

The more I listen to Gunn the more it becomes clear he is regurgitating the same ideas that failed before. 1) Trying to copy Marvel 2) having elseworld stories while having a shared universe at the same time, and trying to revive the Christopher Reeves era Superman with Cornsweat which is exactly the failed strategy that led to Superman Returns. BUT...instead of Zack Snyders dark, morbid, nihilism we get goofy, childish slapstick. He even recycles his own formula. Creature Commandos is basically the fifth incarnation of Guardians of the Galaxy made by him.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 12/5/2024, 11:59 AM
Very glad Gunn is going w/ a new Batman. I highly doubt he underestimates how heavy a lift that will be, that’s why they haven’t been rushing. Solely based on castings so far, I expect Gunns Batman will be the definitive version of Batman to grace our screens.

A successful DCU could be a golden age of DC movies

Lots riding on Superman

