Marvel's Midnight Universe Will Reveal Horror Versions Of Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, And X-Men

For over 80 years, Marvel Comics' heroes have inspired hope. This August, that hope dies in the shadows of the Midnight Universe, a new publishing line where top creators unleash haunting new visions of Marvel's greatest icons.

While we'd heard that the plan was to focus on characters like Blade and Werewolf by Night, it's been revealed today that we're getting three launch titles reimagining some classic, distinctly non-horror-themed heroes.

Those are Midnight X-Men by Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Matteo Della Fonte (Nova: Centurion); Midnight Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and Kev Walker (Infernal Hulk); and Midnight Spider-Man by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Infernal Hulk) and, in his exciting Marvel Comics debut, artist Scie Tronc.

Here's the official description for the new Midnight Universe, which Marvel Comics likely hopes will be its answer to DC's popular Absolute line:

Dark. Unpredictable. Unmissable. The MIDNIGHT UNIVERSE draws in longtime fans and newcomers alike to enter a terrifying new world where anything can happen. Interconnected by rich lore-building, Marvel’s most definitive modern creators are given free rein to reimagine heroes with shocking twists and chilling transformations in boundary-less, creator-driven storytelling that will keep readers on edge issue after issue. The X-Men no longer fight for acceptance, they hunger for blood. The Fantastic Four venture into the unknown not to save the world—but to unleash terror upon it. And Spider-Man discovers that with great power... comes something monstrous.

"From the original New Universe to two Ultimate Universes, Marvel has a long history of creating and inspiring bold worlds filled with unforgettable characters and fresh ideas that feel new yet recognizable at the same time," Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski said today. "With the new Midnight line, we’ve given some of our most outstanding creators the opportunity to delve into the darkest corners of their imaginations and birth some of the creepiest, most terrifying takes on the Marvel Universe you’ve ever seen."

In Midnight X-Men, the shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing, and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire.

Then, in Midnight Fantastic Four, an obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe, perhaps best left unknown to mankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

Finally, in Midnight Spider-Man, a young Peter Parker is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit of eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, Peter embraces his grotesque new form to stop them.

More will be revealed in the months ahead, but today, the main cover for Midnight X-Men #1 by Dike Ruan has been unveiled. The main covers of the Midnight titles will be "Cloaked Covers," partially obscured with the full artwork revealed with a turn of the page. Except for the debut issues, the full artwork will remain shrouded in shadow, only revealing itself to readers daring enough to pick them up on stands.

Discussing his return to the X-Men to deliver another visionary reinvention of mutantkind, Hickman said, "I’m so enthusiastic about this project—it’s the most excited I’ve been in years. The conceit of Midnight X-Men aligns perfectly with the kind of stories I like to tell. It has a rich, open-ended mythology that equally mixes old and new ideas into something that feels both familiar and original."

Stay tuned for updates on Marvel's Midnight Universe as we have it.