M.A.S.K. Joins The Energon Universe - New Comic Book From Robert Kirkman's Skybound Announced

M.A.S.K.(Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) is set to face off against V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network Of Mayhem) again in a new Image comic book from Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound.

The new ongoing series has writer Dan Watters (Batman: Dark Patterns), artist Pye Parr (New Gods), colorist Pierluigi Casolino and letterer Rus Wooton on board.

"The world is becoming a terrifying place," reads the official logline. "Matt Trakker needs your help saving it. Enter M.A.S.K. — a network of specialists ready to respond to the next global emergency. At a moment’s notice, Trakker and his agents can deploy bleeding-edge technology that converts their vehicles–and their drivers–into the ultimate weapon. But Miles Mayhem and V.E.N.O.M. are one step ahead in a secret arms race, scouring the globe for deadly weapons from this planet and beyond, ready to sell out the entire human race. Only M.A.S.K. can stop them… but will Trakker’s own secrets jeopardize their entire mission?"

M.A.S.K. was a Saturday morning cartoon that also launched a Kenner toy line, though it never reached the same level of popularity as Transformers and G.I. Joe.

Check out a preview at the link below.

Preorder M.A.S.K. #1 – including the first ever Energon Universe Blind Bags – now at your local comic shop. pic.twitter.com/bhM7C3zWzE — Skybound Entertainment (@Skybound) February 20, 2026

“80s sports cars! Jets! Lasers! Robots! M.A.S.K. has everything that I love to read, watch, and draw, and my inner 12-year-old fought to the surface and made me scream loudly in the meeting when I was offered this gig,” enthused Parr in a statement. “Never have I more bitterly regretted selling my beloved childhood toys, but the chance to rebuild all that stuff on the page has more than made up for it, and I can’t wait to see where Dan takes us in the Energon Universe.”

“Illusion is the ultimate weapon, but also sometimes weapons are the ultimate weapon,” said Dan Watters. “M.A.S.K. is a book about ordinary people taking it into their own hands to face down the awesome weaponry of the Energon Universe, and a high octane, nonstop thrill ride to boot. I couldn’t be prouder to be bringing you this story alongside Pye this summer. Welcome to the M.A.S.K. network. Matt Trakker needs you to save the world.”

“I love M.A.S.K.!” added Kirkman. “Readers are going to freak out when they see how awesome this book is. Dan and Pye are expanding the Energon Universe in the coolest ways possible.”