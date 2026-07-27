Lanterns Co-Creator Teases Yellow Lanterns And Why The Show Ditched The Early Idea Of A Young Hal Jordan

As our coverage from SDCC continues and more intel on Lanterns surfaces online, we have an interesting reveal about how the show was developed and possible confirmation of other Lantern Corps. appearing in the show.

When asked how early the production team knew in the creative process that Hal Jordan was going to be much older than what most Green Lantern fans would have initially expected for the hero's DC Studios introduction, it was revealed that the project didn't always start with an aged-up Hal.

"I think a big part of [figuring out the show] was figuring out how old Hal Jordan was going to be in our introduction to him," said series co-creator Damon Lindelof. He continued, "There were some of us that were like, 'Okay, we're getting the first crack at Hal Jordan inside the DCU, as a prestige HBO drama, shouldn't we just be doing young Hal?' In much the same way as the Ryan Reynolds film."

"But once it became clear, by virtue of Tom's pitch, that it was going to be part-Training Day, part-buddy cop, and it was about a passing of the baton. We then started thinking, wouldn't it be interesting if Hal didn't want to let go of the baton, but he's running the relay race nonetheless. And I think there's something there, about working through the culture of the old guard not wanting to be replaced."

Later in the interview, when asked by IGN if there was a chance for the Yellow Lantern Corps. to appear in the show, given all of the focus on fear in the promo for the upcoming superhero drama, there was a very interesting answer from Lindelof.

"Yeah, I can't wait to be dragged for the show not being yellow enough," joked Lindelof in response to earlier complaints that the show was muted and that Hal's Green Lantern costume didn't have enough green.

Some fans are also taking this as confirmation that the HBO superhero drama will also have Ulrich Thomsen's Sinestro appear as a Yellow Lantern, but that remains to be seen.

Lindelof went on to say, "The green-and-yellow, they're the black-and-white of the Lanterns universe. They're oppositional forces. All I can say is stay tuned and I think I can say that we would be irresponsible if we didn't at least contemplate working some yellow magic in there but no guarantees."

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor.

Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

Back in July 2025, the 8-episode HBO superhero drama wrapped filming are kicking off principal photography in February. The lengthy post-production time is another strong indicator that the series will eventually visit places other than Rushville, Nebraska.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBOMax on August 16.

Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is on board as a co-creator of the HBO drama, putting him right at the center of the show’s creative direction. He’s joined by Chris Mundy (Hell on Wheels, Low Winter Sun) and Tom King.

Mundy serves as the showrunner for the production while King supplied the initial pitch. Lindelof wrote the pilot and is in charge of overall story development.