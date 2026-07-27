Lanterns Co-Creator Teases Yellow Lanterns And Why The Show Ditched The Early Idea Of A Young Hal Jordan

Lanterns Co-Creator Teases Yellow Lanterns And Why The Show Ditched The Early Idea Of A Young Hal Jordan

Damon Lindelof opens up on aging up Hal Jordan in HBO’s Lanterns and teases Yellow Lanterns joining the DC drama’s cosmic mystery.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 27, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: IGN

As our coverage from SDCC continues and more intel on Lanterns surfaces online, we have an interesting reveal about how the show was developed and possible confirmation of other Lantern Corps. appearing in the show.

When asked how early the production team knew in the creative process that Hal Jordan was going to be much older than what most Green Lantern fans would have initially expected for the hero's DC Studios introduction, it was revealed that the project didn't always start with an aged-up Hal.

"I think a big part of [figuring out the show] was figuring out how old Hal Jordan was going to be in our introduction to him," said series co-creator Damon Lindelof. He continued, "There were some of us that were like, 'Okay, we're getting the first crack at Hal Jordan inside the DCU, as a prestige HBO drama, shouldn't we just be doing young Hal?' In much the same way as the Ryan Reynolds film."

"But once it became clear, by virtue of Tom's pitch, that it was going to be part-Training Day, part-buddy cop, and it was about a passing of the baton. We then started thinking, wouldn't it be interesting if Hal didn't want to let go of the baton, but he's running the relay race nonetheless. And I think there's something there, about working through the culture of the old guard not wanting to be replaced." 

HBO Lanterns Sinestro

Later in the interview, when asked by IGN if there was a chance for the Yellow Lantern Corps. to appear in the show, given all of the focus on fear in the promo for the upcoming superhero drama, there was a very interesting answer from Lindelof.

"Yeah, I can't wait to be dragged for the show not being yellow enough," joked Lindelof in response to earlier complaints that the show was muted and that Hal's Green Lantern costume didn't have enough green.

Some fans are also taking this as confirmation that the HBO superhero drama will also have Ulrich Thomsen's Sinestro appear as a Yellow Lantern, but that remains to be seen.

Lindelof went on to say, "The green-and-yellow, they're the black-and-white of the Lanterns universe. They're oppositional forces. All I can say is stay tuned and I think I can say that we would be irresponsible if we didn't at least contemplate working some yellow magic in there but no guarantees."

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.  Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor.

Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

Back in July 2025, the 8-episode HBO superhero drama wrapped filming are kicking off principal photography in February. The lengthy post-production time is another strong indicator that the series will eventually visit places other than Rushville, Nebraska.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBOMax on August 16.

Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is on board as a co-creator of the HBO drama, putting him right at the center of the show’s creative direction. He’s joined by Chris Mundy (Hell on Wheels, Low Winter Sun) and Tom King.

Mundy serves as the showrunner for the production while King supplied the initial pitch. Lindelof wrote the pilot and is in charge of overall story development.

About The Author:
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MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/27/2026, 5:52 PM
Hal got the Hank pym treatment.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 5:59 PM
@MCUKnight11 - i did enjoy cantankerous old man Hank as it seems like i will enjoy Kyle’s weary yet still cocky Hal.

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/27/2026, 5:54 PM
Everything about this sounds amazing
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/27/2026, 7:17 PM
@Nonameforme - Sure, if you're deaf.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/27/2026, 7:23 PM
@MaxPaint - I'm literally medically factually deaf. But it still sounds awesome.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:24 PM
@MaxPaint - harsh bro
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/27/2026, 5:54 PM
Because they wanted to replace him. It's that simple. [frick] this show

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/27/2026, 6:00 PM
@FireGunn - 💯
themawisdead
themawisdead - 7/27/2026, 5:56 PM
i'm not really a GL fan but i think Lindelof will execute. his work is never boring.

this a good example of why some people dislike Tom King tho lol
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 5:59 PM
I predict Hal turns yellow and breaks Sinestro out
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lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:28 PM
@bobevanz - or Hal begins his Journey to Parallax and still breaks Sinestro out then destroys the Corps like during the Reign of the Superman run
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/27/2026, 6:00 PM
Sinestro needs a bigger dome.
WaffeX
WaffeX - 7/27/2026, 6:43 PM
@ModernAudience - agree

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HOGE8HTXUAAg17R.jpg" alt="User Comment Image" />

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Mark Strong was great as Sinestro and I like the different alien designs

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Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/27/2026, 6:00 PM
Such a horrible premise and direction for this show. I can’t wait to see it bomb.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:29 PM
@Odekahn - so.... You're still gonna watch it
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/28/2026, 12:37 AM
@lazlodaytona - Watch it tank lol.
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/27/2026, 6:04 PM
The training day allegory works better if it's Sinestro training Hal...
Slotherin
Slotherin - 7/27/2026, 6:08 PM
@BobGarlen - True. Unless there's some slim chance of a more accurate adaptation of Parallax
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/27/2026, 7:13 PM
@Slotherin - I don't really have my hopes up.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:32 PM
@BobGarlen - I wish that's what they were doing that too ... like that animated movie.

I mean, Sinestro counts as a different race, right?
RolandD
RolandD - 7/27/2026, 6:05 PM
I would prefer a younger Hal Jordan but this show does look very exciting. It looks very different and it looks like it’s got a lot to offer
Repian
Repian - 7/27/2026, 6:56 PM
@RolandD - If Sinestro has a more prominent role in the second season, we could see the young Hal Jordan through flashbacks from Sinestro's perspective.
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We could learn about the friendship between them and the conflict that arose when Sinestro imposed his own law, believing himself more just than the Guardians.

Sinestro wants to use the power of fear to impose his justice on the entire universe, establishing a new order. He doesn't consider himself a villain.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 7:09 PM
@Repian - that could be fun!!.

Get Kyle Chandler back here and there with some deaging.

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RolandD
RolandD - 7/27/2026, 8:40 PM
@Repian @TheVisionary25 - As you might guess, I would watch the hell out of that. Villains who think that they doing the right thing or doing good make some of the most interesting villains, thinking about Wilson, Fisk, and Killmonger in particular.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/27/2026, 6:11 PM
Why in the [frick] does EVERY GODDAMN thing have to be a [frick]ING HEDGE against the actual source material with these [frick]heads.

Spider-Man BND has shoehorned 27 goddamn comic covers into the marketing along with FINALLY GETTING THE [frick]ING COSTUME RIGHT - the goddamn thing is going to make SONY TWO BILLION DOLLARS and these assholes will learn NOTHING.

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ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/27/2026, 6:50 PM
@WaffeX - he just looks like an old dude with a sunburn. Strong was perfect
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/27/2026, 7:11 PM
@ModernAudience - Mark Strong WAS [frick]ing Sinestro - a villain that was MEH AF when I was a kid and Strong made him legit.

Reynolds could have been a great GL if he wasn't playing Deadpool in a lantern costume.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/27/2026, 10:31 PM
@Batmangina - this 💯. They just didn't understand the property.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 7/27/2026, 6:59 PM
Interesting that old Hal comes from Tom King's pitch and not Lindelof, I would have guessed the other way around.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2026, 7:02 PM

Screw Gunn, double screw Lindelof, triple screw Hollywood, and quadruple screw the DCFU V2.

There is no merit to killing Hal Jordan. Period.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:34 PM
@DocSpock - was the rumor ever confirmed?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2026, 9:52 PM
@lazlodaytona -

Yes.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 10:08 PM
@DocSpock - by who?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 7:05 PM
Obviously i would have loved if we got a young Hal but admittedly , i quite like the Kyle Chandler casting and think a weary Hal who has seen shit but still retains the cockiness & stubborn nature of his younger self thus being unwilling to let go of the ring for the next generation sounds quite interesting tbh.

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Also going by Lindelof’s comments , i think we will be getting perhaps a nod to the Yellow lanterns but it won’t play a big part in the season.

Anyway , the show looks so good thus can’t wait to check it out!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2026, 7:08 PM
"Why The Show Ditched The Early Idea Of A Young Hal Jordan"

simple,
because he's white.

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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/27/2026, 7:13 PM
Killing off Hal to prop up John is an immediate f**k you.
You say you wanted a buddy cop show, so make it a buddy cop, A la, Lethal Weapon but in space.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:37 PM
@HashTagSwagg - we don't know if that rumor is true yet
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/27/2026, 7:25 PM
"But once it became clear, by virtue of Tom's pitch, that it was going to be part-Training Day, part-buddy cop"

Mmmmm...What?? Training Day is already part buddy cop with a dark twist, what he's saying is redundant. Do these people just throw words up in the air without even thinking? Maybe it's time to correctly analyze the material you base on your shows first?
hue66
hue66 - 7/27/2026, 8:16 PM
Don't buy this storyline excuse for making Hal older and passing the batton. They are missing out on a lot of history to be told. And possible team ups such as with Barry or Ollie, or even a justice league experience. No matter how they justify it is a very bad decision. And shows no respect to his history and his fans and shows their inability to effectively write a story with conflict between the 2 that maintains the integrity of both. If it was simply passing the batton, but they've turned him into an object for John's lack of respect and a swearing, arrogant, unlikeable character. Thus justifying his replacement by a more likeable, more competent John. They should have went with younger Hal as the one who made GL a known property. But they cut to his end. The show will be good but will not respect the source material and as usual because persons like to take established cannon and put their stamp on it and usually at the expense of us who for years bought these books and want to be rewarded for doing so. And I hadn't thought about until now that training day was about the bad guy training the good guy as his replacement. Though he lost himself at one point. Hal was always the good guy.
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