DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Trailer Finds The Man Without Fear Back In Black; Premiere Date Revealed

Ahead of tonight's Wonder Man premiere on Disney+, Marvel Studios has released the first trailer and poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

It's also been confirmed that the series will return to our screens on March 24. Much to the delight of fans eager for a first look, Marvel Television has started the marketing campaign for this one early (previously, we saw Disney release trailers for new MCU shows around a month before release, which did little to build hype).

The Man Without Fear finally has the "DD" logo on his suit, and is joined here by fellow vigilante, Jessica Jones. Foggy Nelson also appears in the teaser, though we don't know whether it's in a flashback or because he's somehow back in the land of the living.

Mayor Wilson Fisk's grip on New York has only tightened since Season 1 ended, with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force patrolling the streets to keep the public "safe." Daredevil, however, is ready to fight back and save the Big Apple's soul.

"Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil."

"But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Check out the first trailer and poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 below.