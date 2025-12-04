“I Really Can’t Stand [Him]”: Quentin Tarantino Also Slams LOKI Star Owen Wilson

“I Really Can’t Stand [Him]”: Quentin Tarantino Also Slams LOKI Star Owen Wilson

Paul Dano wasn’t the only actor Quentin Tarantino blasted publicly. The director also took aim at Loki star Owen Wilson, stating he couldn’t “stand” him.

Dec 04, 2025
Source: The Bret Easton Ellis podcast

It seems Quentin Tarantino is taking no prisoners. The director recently came under fire for his comments regarding Paul Dano. Appearing on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, Tarantino broke down his top 20 films of the 21st century, which included 2007's There Will Be Blood. He praised the movie, but slammed star Paul Dano, calling him "uninteresting." His comments gained traction online, but Dano wasn't the only major actor Tarantino went after during his podcast appearance. His other target was Loki star Owen Wilson. 

With a career spanning two decades, Wilson is a staple in Hollywood. He has starred in multiple memorable productions, such as Zoolander, Wedding Crashers and Cars. Furthermore, fully stepping into the big-budget realm, he joined the MCU as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius on Disney+'s Loki. Despite his status, however, Tarantino is not a fan of him. One of the films the director included on his list was Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris.

The 2011 drama starred Wilson as a hapless screenwriter in Paris, who decides to explore the city and inadvertently finds himself meeting important cultural figures. Tarantino placed the project tenth on his list, but made it clear he spent his time watching it "hating" Wilson (via Entertainment Weekly): 

"I really can't stand Owen Wilson. I mean, I can't stand him. I spent the first time watching the movie loving it and hating him. The second time I watched the movie, I was like, 'Ah, okay, don't be such a pr—ck. He's not so bad. He's not so bad.' Then, the third time I watched it, I found myself only watching him."

While criticizing Paulo Dano, the director also talked about his dislike of Scooby-Doo and Scream star Matthew Lillard, stating (via People): "I don't care for [Paul Dano], I don't care for Owen Wilson, I don't care for Matthew Lillard."

This isn't the first time Tarantino has expressed his love for Midnight in Paris... or his dislike of Wilson. In 2012, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he revealed he enjoyed Midnight in Paris in spite of its leading man, and that he conisdered it the best film of 2011: "I liked Owen Wilson more than I ever had before. [...] Comedy actors, you either really like them or you don't. And he's one of those comedy actors I don't like. I just don't think he's funny."

Though Tarantino has built a reputation for being blunt in his opinions, it's odd to see him so openly blast actors in this manner, particularly given how the industry is so strongly rooted in relationships. Admittedly, it could be argued that Tarantino's power and track record is such, he doesn't need to worry about whom he upsets. 

As for Wilson, it's unclear whether or not he will return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. However, seeing how pivotal the concept of the multiverse is to both films, and Mobius dealing with multiple realities as his day job, it wouldn't be unexpected to see him pop up in the upcoming projects. 

Loki will return in Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theaters on December 18, 2026. 

Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
Related:

Recommended For You:

RolandD
RolandD - 12/4/2025, 8:37 AM
I guess someone needed some attention.
Rokhorn
Rokhorn - 12/4/2025, 8:38 AM
Quentin must be really pissed about his foot fetish coming out and being a kinda skeezy guy. Hes a great director but I dokt give a shit about his opinions.
Fares
Fares - 12/4/2025, 8:43 AM
On one hand, Quentin is needlessly being a dick, and it's only worse that he's in the business, on the other hand, if you're on the internet talking about actors, filmmakers or any kind of artist the same way he is, you can't criticize him and not think about your own behavior. Just because you're not in the industry doesn't make it that less bad.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 8:50 AM
@Fares - agreed

Just seems hypocritical given how people on the internet tend to think.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/4/2025, 8:52 AM
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 12/4/2025, 8:52 AM
grendelthing
grendelthing - 12/4/2025, 8:53 AM
I mean, Tarantino is a jackass even though I love some of his work. On the other hand, I honestly never cared for Owen Wilson either until he played Mobius in Loki. That was the first role of his that didn't make me cringe.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/4/2025, 8:56 AM
I guess he was basing this on their Wikifeet scores.
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 12/4/2025, 8:58 AM
Wilson has been in film since 1994, so spanning 3 decades. Not being a snob, just correcting to point out how completely off-base Tarantino is. And hey, I love his movies, but he's turned into the curmudgeon old man at this point. He's entitled to his opinion, but we don't have to give it any credit or credence.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/4/2025, 9:00 AM
QT really is being a dick for no real reason by bashing certain actors openly but atleast he states that he seemed to go in a journey with Owen’s performance in Midnight in Paris where it grew on him which is good…

I don’t think Wilson is an actor with a ton of range (or atleast hasn’t been given the opportunity to showcase it) but he is likable and has a laidback charm that works for him in the roles I’ve seen.

Obviously I rather like him as Mobius but I think he does well & has great chemistry with Jackie Chan in the Shanghai films!!.

Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 12/4/2025, 9:03 AM
Watch this all be marketing and these guys all end up in his next movie
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 12/4/2025, 9:09 AM
Somebody is getting old and bitter.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/4/2025, 9:13 AM
Damn, Tino...
Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 12/4/2025, 9:16 AM
I'm glad Tarantino feels free to be a critic of film as well as a filmmaker, mostly because of the insight it gives us into his work as an artist. Someone like Spielberg, who wants to be as uncontroversial and bland as Walt Disney in the public eye, never says a bad word about anyone; consequently, anything he has to say about movies is almost worthless. Of course, all these geniuses in the comments expressing their opinion that Tarantino isn't allowed to have an opinion are why people like Spielberg are smart to play it safe.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/4/2025, 9:23 AM
