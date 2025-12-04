“I Really Can’t Stand [Him]”: Quentin Tarantino Also Slams LOKI Star Owen Wilson

It seems Quentin Tarantino is taking no prisoners. The director recently came under fire for his comments regarding Paul Dano. Appearing on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, Tarantino broke down his top 20 films of the 21st century, which included 2007's There Will Be Blood. He praised the movie, but slammed star Paul Dano, calling him "uninteresting." His comments gained traction online, but Dano wasn't the only major actor Tarantino went after during his podcast appearance. His other target was Loki star Owen Wilson.

With a career spanning two decades, Wilson is a staple in Hollywood. He has starred in multiple memorable productions, such as Zoolander, Wedding Crashers and Cars. Furthermore, fully stepping into the big-budget realm, he joined the MCU as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius on Disney+'s Loki. Despite his status, however, Tarantino is not a fan of him. One of the films the director included on his list was Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris.

The 2011 drama starred Wilson as a hapless screenwriter in Paris, who decides to explore the city and inadvertently finds himself meeting important cultural figures. Tarantino placed the project tenth on his list, but made it clear he spent his time watching it "hating" Wilson (via Entertainment Weekly):

"I really can't stand Owen Wilson. I mean, I can't stand him. I spent the first time watching the movie loving it and hating him. The second time I watched the movie, I was like, 'Ah, okay, don't be such a pr—ck. He's not so bad. He's not so bad.' Then, the third time I watched it, I found myself only watching him."

While criticizing Paulo Dano, the director also talked about his dislike of Scooby-Doo and Scream star Matthew Lillard, stating (via People): "I don't care for [Paul Dano], I don't care for Owen Wilson, I don't care for Matthew Lillard."

This isn't the first time Tarantino has expressed his love for Midnight in Paris... or his dislike of Wilson. In 2012, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he revealed he enjoyed Midnight in Paris in spite of its leading man, and that he conisdered it the best film of 2011: "I liked Owen Wilson more than I ever had before. [...] Comedy actors, you either really like them or you don't. And he's one of those comedy actors I don't like. I just don't think he's funny."

Though Tarantino has built a reputation for being blunt in his opinions, it's odd to see him so openly blast actors in this manner, particularly given how the industry is so strongly rooted in relationships. Admittedly, it could be argued that Tarantino's power and track record is such, he doesn't need to worry about whom he upsets.

As for Wilson, it's unclear whether or not he will return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. However, seeing how pivotal the concept of the multiverse is to both films, and Mobius dealing with multiple realities as his day job, it wouldn't be unexpected to see him pop up in the upcoming projects.

Loki will return in Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theaters on December 18, 2026.