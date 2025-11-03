AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Writer Michael Waldron Says We Could Still See His Alternate LOKI Season 1 Ending

Loki Season 1 ended with the God of Mischief stranded in the past, where he found himself in a version of the Time Variance Authority which was still ruled over by He Who Remains (we didn't know it was the past at the time; that revelation was saved for Season 2).

In the Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series book, it was revealed that The Avengers villain was once set to get a much happier ending, with him departing the TVA to go "off on to some of his own adventures in a different realm."

Fortunately, Marvel Studios chose to continue the Asgardian's redemption arc, and he ended Season 2 by powering the entire Multiverse. Michael Waldron was Head Writer on Loki Season 1, with Eric Martin taking over on the second batch of episodes because Waldron was busy working on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

During a recent Reddit AMA, a fan asked Waldron if he could share any additional insights into his original ending for Loki. "I actually typed out the answer, but never say never, especially in the MCU," the writer teased. "Maybe one day you'll get to see it instead of read it."

With Loki set to take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday—and, presumably, Avengers: Secret Wars—that could be what Waldron is referring to.

"A million different endings," he previously said of his unseen Loki plans. "There’s always a different ending. But there was the original one season-ending, which I guess is just for me."

"A lot of that work was done in tandem with Eric Martin, who was there on set. Because I was over lockdown in London, making 'Doctor Strange' in the pandemic, and Eric and I wrote the finale together, and he deserves a lot of the credit for that great final moment," Waldron added.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in June, Tom Hiddleston was asked by the host about Loki "holding all the timelines in the Multiverse." He responded, "Still is...I mean, we haven't seen him do anything different."

"See, this is where I run out of rope, Jimmy. We always do this dance, you and me. I can exclusively tell you...I will be there," Hiddleston continued. "There was the big thing they released of all the names on the back of the chairs, I didn't know, I was like, 'Oh I guess I'm in the movie.' In fairness, I did know I was in the movie. But I am so used to not knowing 'I'm in the movie.'"

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.