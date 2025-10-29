LOKI Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Which Iconic X-MEN Location Marvel Wouldn't Let Him Put In The Void

LOKI Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Which Iconic X-MEN Location Marvel Wouldn't Let Him Put In The Void

Loki Season 1 Head Writer Michael Waldron has revealed that he wanted to include an iconic location from the world of the X-Men in The Void, but was told by Marvel Studios that it wasn't going to happen.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 29, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Loki

Loki Season 1 took us into The Void, a metaphysical dimension located at the End of Time, where the Time Variance Authority dumped individuals and objects from pruned realities. Deadpool & Wolverine revisited it, while speculation continues to run rampant that it will factor heavily into Avengers: Doomsday

So far, The Void has been replete with Easter Eggs, ranging from characters like Elektra and Blade, to MCU artefacts such as a downed Chitauri and Giant-Man's skeletal remains. We've now learned that Loki's first season scrapped a nod to an obscure corner of X-Men history. 

In a recent Reddit AMA, Loki Season 1 Head Writer Michael Waldron confirmed that he wanted to include the Mojoverse in The Void, but received a hard "no" from Marvel Studios. 

"There is a lot of creative freedom within the MCU. I think Loki is the weirdest thing in the world," he explained. "I can't think of many times I was told no. Maybe when I originally wrote a deleted version of the Mojoverse into the Void."

In the comics, the Mojoverse is an extradimensional and extratemporal realm ruled by Mojo, as well as the home of the X-Man known as Longshot. As for why Marvel Studios didn't want to include it, it may have boiled down to rights issues at the time or a certain level of uncertainty surrounding the place of the X-Men in the wider Multiverse. 

The Mojoverse is also home to Mojo World, a city inhabited by the semi-humanoid Spineless Ones. Radio and television signals from Earth were distorted and sent through time to early in the Spineless Ones' existence, bombarding their brains with alien images.

This has affected their mental state, giving them an intense love of televised entertainment but immense disdain, fear and awe towards humans. The entertainment-obsessed Mojo is among them and ranks as one of the X-Men's weirdest villains. You'll likely recall that he made an appearance in X-Men '97

Waldron took a step back from Loki Season 2 to focus on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the show's finale—likely the series finale—the God of Mischief took his place on the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time to power the newly created Multiverse.

Loki and the TVA are expected to factor heavily into Avengers: Doomsday, a movie Waldron is involved with writing. As a reminder, that's set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

LOKI Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Plans For The God Of Mischief To Meet The Living Tribunal
Related:

LOKI Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Plans For The God Of Mischief To Meet The Living Tribunal
Jonathan Majors Addresses Kang Return Rumors And Reveals Whether Kevin Feige Responded To His Letter
Recommended For You:

Jonathan Majors Addresses Kang Return Rumors And Reveals Whether Kevin Feige Responded To His Letter

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/29/2025, 11:14 AM
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/29/2025, 11:14 AM
They were trying to do what to Lewis Pullman’s character?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 11:23 AM
That’s cool , it could have been a fun Easter egg but I can see it not happening if the rumor of them not being allowed to use anything X-Men-related after a certain period of time even after regaining the rights was true.

User Comment Image

Also speaking of Loki , I think I prefer S1 to S2 (which is still good and has a pretty masterful ending imo)…

Regardless , it’s one of my favorite projects post EG in the MCU!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/29/2025, 11:24 AM
Man, I loved all that Mojoworld stuff. Longshot, Excalibur, X-Men Annual 10. That was my shit. Still hasn't been justice on screen, and I'm not sure how you would.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder