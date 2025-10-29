LOKI Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Which Iconic X-MEN Location Marvel Wouldn't Let Him Put In The Void

Loki Season 1 took us into The Void, a metaphysical dimension located at the End of Time, where the Time Variance Authority dumped individuals and objects from pruned realities. Deadpool & Wolverine revisited it, while speculation continues to run rampant that it will factor heavily into Avengers: Doomsday.

So far, The Void has been replete with Easter Eggs, ranging from characters like Elektra and Blade, to MCU artefacts such as a downed Chitauri and Giant-Man's skeletal remains. We've now learned that Loki's first season scrapped a nod to an obscure corner of X-Men history.

In a recent Reddit AMA, Loki Season 1 Head Writer Michael Waldron confirmed that he wanted to include the Mojoverse in The Void, but received a hard "no" from Marvel Studios.

"There is a lot of creative freedom within the MCU. I think Loki is the weirdest thing in the world," he explained. "I can't think of many times I was told no. Maybe when I originally wrote a deleted version of the Mojoverse into the Void."

In the comics, the Mojoverse is an extradimensional and extratemporal realm ruled by Mojo, as well as the home of the X-Man known as Longshot. As for why Marvel Studios didn't want to include it, it may have boiled down to rights issues at the time or a certain level of uncertainty surrounding the place of the X-Men in the wider Multiverse.

The Mojoverse is also home to Mojo World, a city inhabited by the semi-humanoid Spineless Ones. Radio and television signals from Earth were distorted and sent through time to early in the Spineless Ones' existence, bombarding their brains with alien images.

This has affected their mental state, giving them an intense love of televised entertainment but immense disdain, fear and awe towards humans. The entertainment-obsessed Mojo is among them and ranks as one of the X-Men's weirdest villains. You'll likely recall that he made an appearance in X-Men '97.

Waldron took a step back from Loki Season 2 to focus on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the show's finale—likely the series finale—the God of Mischief took his place on the remains of the Citadel at the End of Time to power the newly created Multiverse.

Loki and the TVA are expected to factor heavily into Avengers: Doomsday, a movie Waldron is involved with writing. As a reminder, that's set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.