MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Tie-In Book & Comic Synopses Tease Stratos, Granamyr & More - Possible SPOILERS

As previously reported, a Masters of the Universe tie-in novel titled Teela: Daughter of Eternos and a new comic series, The Wings of Fate, are heading to shelves this June, and HeMania.com has now shared intriguing synopses for both.

The Daughter of Eternos breakdown is fairly in-depth, and highlights details of Teela's origin and relationship with her father Duncan, aka Man-At-Arms. It also reveals that Granamyr the dragon will be a part of the story, and that the book will feature Teela and Evil-Lyn joining forces, which has happened several times in previous MOTU media.

As for The Wings of Fate, the comic will focus on a mysterious "refugee" and an injured falcon (we assume this means the Sorceress will be hurt while in her Zoar form), and it sounds like Stratos and his Bird People will also be involved.

Whether the likes of Stratos and Granamyr will appear in the upcoming movie remains to be seen, but the fact that they are part of the lore means they could show up in a potential sequel.

A FALLEN KINGDOM

Four years after Skeletor decimated the kingdom of Eternos, Teela and the scattered refugees of Eternia survive by never staying in one place for long. When a brutal storm of acidic rain deep within the Evergreen Forest leaves their camp ravaged and hope at its thinnest, some, like Teela’s friend Locke, begin to plan for a future beyond Eternia. But Teela knows her father Duncan, the once-mighty Man-At-Arms, won’t survive leaving the land he swore to protect.

A FORBIDDEN ALLIANCE

Desperate to save her people, Teela ventures to Darksmoke to bargain with the ancient dragon Granamyr. He bestows upon her a vial filled with a mysterious, powerful elixir—and no instructions on its use. Enter Evil-Lyn, Skeletor’s ruthless second-in-command, who intercepts Teela with a dangerous proposal: an alliance. In exchange for the vial’s secrets, Teela and the Heroic Warriors must someday help the sorceress overthrow Skeletor himself.

A MAGIC THAT COULD SAVE—OR DESTROY—THEM ALL

The vial heals the sick and brings food back to empty tables—until the forest around the camp begins to change. Rivers vanish. Trees peel to bone. Creatures flee. As the land around them withers at an ever-increasing pace, Teela must confront an impossible question: Has the very magic she used to save her people doomed Eternia instead?

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: THE WINGS OF FATE – Issue #1

In the aftermath of Skeletor’s siege on Eternos, a down-and-out refugee gives sanctuary to a mysterious, injured falcon. Now, to save her life, he must embark upon a perilous journey through the Mystic Mountains and seek aid from the storied inhabitants of the realm of Avion.

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.