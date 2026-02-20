"By The Power Of Grayskull!" He-Man Says His Iconic Phrase In New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Promo

The official Masters of the Universe social media accounts have shared a brief clip from the live-action reboot. While the footage is from the first teaser, this time we get to hear He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine) shout his iconic phrase, "I have the power."

We're not sure how the whole Prince Adam/He-Man dynamic will be handled in the movie, but in the classic animated series, Adam held his Power Sword aloft and said, "By the power of Grayskull, I have the power" to channel magic energy from the mysterious, mystical castle and transform into Eternia's muscle-bound protector.

We also have a first look at cover art for several tie-in comic books and novels, and the Dark Horse artwork features Ram Man, Fisto (we fully expect these names to be made fun of in the movie), Roboto and Mekaneck.

The Power is yours! #MastersOfTheUniverse only in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/5s1jC9rhmD — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) February 19, 2026

Mattel is kicking off an ambitious Masters of the Universe publishing program that will see the release of new novels, storybooks, and comics tied to the movie reboot. https://t.co/Rnq7tWUWNl pic.twitter.com/Oqb6mxoZ1j — IGN (@IGN) February 19, 2026

New MOTU movie tie-in comic and books announced by @Mattel INCLUDING a new comic by MOTU veteran Writer Tim Sheridan!https://t.co/E9eNlgzLrT pic.twitter.com/EyWstdnEtP — Dad-at-Arms (@Redpyramid9) February 19, 2026

Masters of the Universe also stars Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man. More recently, Kristin Wiig joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word last year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.