FROM Season 3 Finale Spoiler Recap: A Shocking Return, A Major Death, And Some Big Reveals

The season 3 finale of MGM+'s critically-acclaimed sci-fi horror series, From, is now streaming, and while "Revelations: Chapter II" did finally provide answers to at least a couple of the show's overarching mysteries, it also raised some new questions.

Major spoilers follow.

We'll start with Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori), whose belly confirms that she is definitely pregnant (with what, we find out later). Terrified of what could be growing inside her, Fatima begins to cut into her stomach, but her waters break when she is prevented from harming the "baby" by the spectral witch-woman.

At Boyd's (Harold Perrineau) office, Ellis (Corteon Moor) tells his father that he believes Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) knows something about Fatima's disappearance, and the sheriff takes drastic measures to get the information out of the delusional young man. Despite being warned not to cross that line by the spirit of Father Khatri (Shaun Majumder), Boyd begins to torture Elgin by brutally bashing his hand with a hammer.

Boyd is interrupted by Officer Acosta (Samantha Brown), and when the group gathers downstairs to argue about the best way to proceed, things get really grim. Sara (Avery Konrad) enters the room to plead with Elgin to reveal Fatima's whereabouts, but he is determined that what he is doing is best for the entire community. Sara then tells Elgin that Boyd is still a good man, but since the town has already "taken my soul," she is prepared to do what is necessary.

The others then arrive to discover that she has taken out Elgin's eye with a screwdriver, finally forcing him to tell her where Fatima is being held.

Back in the cellar, Fatima gives birth to a writhing organism, which the woman (let's just call her Witchy) brings through the door in the floor to an underground passage. As the others arrive, Boyd tells Ellis to get his wife back to Colony House while he investigates the tunnel.

Boyd follows Witchy to a room where the Night People are gathered and watches as the organism begins to grow and take on a humanoid form, before turning to reveal a familiar face: Smiley is back.

How did the most menacing of the Night People manage to return after seemingly being killed by Boyd last season? Well, we do finally learn something about the mysterious vampire-like creatures when Fatima tells Ellis that the Night People sacrificed their own children for eternal life. To who or what is not clear, but it's looking like the theory that the creatures were once normal people who became trapped in the town before giving up their humanity might hold water.

We also find out what those pesky notes from the bottle tree mean, as Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno), Jim (Eion Bailey) and Jade (David Alplay) figure out that the numbers represent a musical scale. As Jade plays the violin by the tree, the children in white appear, and Tabitha realizes that “anghkooey” means "remember" when she speaks to the little girl.

Remember what, exactly? That she and Jade are actually reincarnations of Miranda (Victor's mother) and Christopher (the man who spoke to the ventriloquist doll). It seems these two have been to the town as different people numerous times, and their spirits keep returning every time they fail to save the children. Oh, and the little girl in white might just be their daughter.

Jim is understandably shaken by this revelation (he's not the only one), and returns to the abandoned camper van to collect himself. Just then, Julie (Hannah Cheramy) comes running through the forest and attempts to get her father to leave with her. Julie's hair is shoulder-length and she has scratches on her face, possibly indicating that she's from a different timeline (is she a Story Walker?).

As Jim tries to calm his daughter down, an older man in yellow (Douglas E Hughes) approaches. The man - who looks like one of the Night People aside from his coal-black eyes, and he can clearly move around during the day - grabs Jim by the neck, telling him that “knowledge comes with cost.” Julie tries to intervene but is easily shrugged off, and the man warns Jim that his wife "shouldn't have dug that hole," before ripping his throat out.

The episode ends with Julie screaming.

We can reasonably conclude that this is the same man who spoke to Jim on the radio back in season 1, but who he is and why Tabitha and Jade finding answers led to Jim's death and not theirs (maybe the man in yellow can't kill them due to their connection to the town?) is not clear.

What did you make of the season 3 finale of From? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Starring Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd, From is set in a nightmarish town that inexplicably traps all who enter and prevents them from leaving. The series was created by John Griffin (Crater), who executive produces alongside showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias) and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones).

The ensemble cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, Deborah Grover, Robert Joy and Samantha Brown.

The series is executive produced by Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio; Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO; and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

"The weather grows colder, food is scarce, and every day is more difficult than the last. Season Three brings a host of new terrors and startling revelations, but will the fight for survival force the residents of town to sacrifice the very humanity that sets them apart from the monsters they fear?"