Ex-WWE Star And Strongman Braun Strowman Fuels God Of War Rumors With Meeting At Amazon

Ex-WWE Star And Strongman Braun Strowman Fuels God Of War Rumors With Meeting At Amazon

Ryan Hurst is out as Kratos due to a severe bicep injury. Sony and Amazon are now hunting for a new star to lead the God of War series.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Amazon
Source: GameFragger.com

Following Ryan Hurst's severe bicep injury, the God of War production team can't afford to wait out his recovery.

Sony and Amazon have  a reported goal to have cameras rolling by mid-October, which means the search for a new Kratos is officially on and running in high gear.

Specifically, with the injury occurring earlier this month, the production is looking to have cameras rolling again in mid-October, meaning that a new Kratos actors will have to be found fairly quickly.

That brings us to former Strongman and Ex-WWE star turned food travel show host Braun Strowman.

The Strongman champion has been dropping cryptic hints about the role, but one detail stands out: he was apparently at Amazon Studios this past weekend, just as news of Hursts' injury surfaced.

What looked like innocent self-promotion took a turn when Scherr shared a picture of a Amazon production studio visitor pass, carefully hiding the sensitive details.

Paired with his recent posts and Hurst's recent injury, it’s not hard to connect the dots here: either this was a massive coincidence, or he just had a sit-down for God of War.

According to reports, at the time of Hurst's injury, four episodes were in the can out of a 10 episode first season.  The series actually has a two season commitment and plans to film the second season back-to-back, so the cast and crew are going to marathon a 20 episode order in total.

It's currently unclear as to whether the production plans to reshoot the four completed episodes, make digital alterations in post, or just make the actor switch, beginning with episode 5.

Amazon Prime Video first announced plans for the God of War TV series back in December 2022. 

In October 2024, Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind)stepped in as the new showrunner, taking over after the original creative team, Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) and executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, left the project due to creative differences.

The upcoming series will follow the modern God of War games that focus on Norse mythology, as opposed to the original trilogy of PlayStation games that featured a more one-dimensional Kratos.

On the tone of the show, Moore previously stated, "The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is this epic journey- this heartfelt journey of these two men setting out to honor the memory of Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. So it has this emotional heart but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is and this mystery of his past and what he represents and the emotions that he's going through."

We'll keep you posted as new details surface, but expect to hear who’s next up to sling Kratos' Leviathan Axe in the very near future.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
The Odyssey Has More Than Doubled Supergirl's Global Box Office Total In A Single Weekend
Related:

The Odyssey Has More Than Doubled Supergirl's Global Box Office Total In A Single Weekend
Kratos Wil Be Recast In Amazon's God Of War Live-Action Series As Hurst Tears Bicep
Recommended For You:

Kratos Wil Be Recast In Amazon's God Of War Live-Action Series As Hurst Tears Bicep

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
hainesy
hainesy - 7/21/2026, 5:12 PM
Braun Strowman certainly has the look, but can he act? Pro wrestlers are sort of actors, but playing Kratos could be a stretch for a guy who normally just cuts promos. It would be cool though.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/21/2026, 5:14 PM
Just paint Christopher Judge white and be done with it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2026, 5:18 PM
Braun could be fun in WWE but I wouldn’t want him as Kratos personally…

I still feel so bad for Ryan Hurst and his injury leading to the recast has definitely dimmed my excitement for the show quite a bit since I feel he was a good choice for Kratos given he could be tough & imposing but also vulnerable (plus , he was just so excited for the role) so whoever they cast needs to be able to do the same as well as he could.

Anyway if they go similar to Hurst (50) , I could see it being Travis Fimmel (47) , Joe Manganiello (49) Richard Armitage (54) or maybe even Manu Bennett (or Dominic Purcell 56).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I really hope the recasting and show both turn out well tbh!!.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 7/21/2026, 5:36 PM
Idk whats the rush on the show. They should let dude heal up. They really bout to reshoot everything smh
SADFFLECK
SADFFLECK - 7/21/2026, 5:40 PM
@VampMime187cbm - the whole thing reek of quick hype-cashgrab. Couldn't even start his story right.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/21/2026, 6:17 PM
@SADFFLECK - User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/21/2026, 6:04 PM
Now that could work. Dude definitely has the build.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder