Ex-WWE Star And Strongman Braun Strowman Fuels God Of War Rumors With Meeting At Amazon

Following Ryan Hurst's severe bicep injury, the God of War production team can't afford to wait out his recovery.

Sony and Amazon have a reported goal to have cameras rolling by mid-October, which means the search for a new Kratos is officially on and running in high gear.

Specifically, with the injury occurring earlier this month, the production is looking to have cameras rolling again in mid-October, meaning that a new Kratos actors will have to be found fairly quickly.

That brings us to former Strongman and Ex-WWE star turned food travel show host Braun Strowman.

The Strongman champion has been dropping cryptic hints about the role, but one detail stands out: he was apparently at Amazon Studios this past weekend, just as news of Hursts' injury surfaced.

What looked like innocent self-promotion took a turn when Scherr shared a picture of a Amazon production studio visitor pass, carefully hiding the sensitive details.

Paired with his recent posts and Hurst's recent injury, it’s not hard to connect the dots here: either this was a massive coincidence, or he just had a sit-down for God of War.

According to reports, at the time of Hurst's injury, four episodes were in the can out of a 10 episode first season. The series actually has a two season commitment and plans to film the second season back-to-back, so the cast and crew are going to marathon a 20 episode order in total.

It's currently unclear as to whether the production plans to reshoot the four completed episodes, make digital alterations in post, or just make the actor switch, beginning with episode 5.

Amazon Prime Video first announced plans for the God of War TV series back in December 2022.

In October 2024, Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind)stepped in as the new showrunner, taking over after the original creative team, Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) and executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, left the project due to creative differences.

The upcoming series will follow the modern God of War games that focus on Norse mythology, as opposed to the original trilogy of PlayStation games that featured a more one-dimensional Kratos.

On the tone of the show, Moore previously stated, "The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is this epic journey- this heartfelt journey of these two men setting out to honor the memory of Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. So it has this emotional heart but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is and this mystery of his past and what he represents and the emotions that he's going through."

We'll keep you posted as new details surface, but expect to hear who’s next up to sling Kratos' Leviathan Axe in the very near future.