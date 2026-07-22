Live-Action Adaptation Of Skybound's Stillwater Is In The Works At Prime Video

Arrowverse prodcuer Greg Berlanti is adapting another comic book but this time at Amazon Prime Video.

According to Deadline, he's teaming with Carly Wray, Warner Bros. TV and Robert Kirkman's Skybond Entertainment for an adaptation of Stillwater.

Created by Chip Zdarsky and Ramón K. Pérez, Stillwater takes the classic concept of eternal life and turns it into a relentless psychological, horror-tinged slowburner.

Published by Image Comics and Skybound, the 18-issue series follows Daniel West, a former convict who visits the tiny title town after getting a mysterious letter about a family inheritance. Once he arrives, he learns the truth: a strange phenomenon makes everyone inside the town borders completely immortal.

Sickness vanishes, wounds heal in seconds, and time stands still. The catch? The local authorities maintain absolute control to hide their secret from the government, trapping every resident inside forever. It’s a tense, eerie exploration of power, isolation, and the ugly side of living forever.

The live-action adaptation has received an 8-episode order.

"We’re thrilled to dive into Stillwater because it’s far beyond the usual immortality story,” Berlanti and Wray stated in a press release.

“It’s a horror show about a community that has to decide what forever is worth, and what they’re willing to do to protect it. Chip Zdarsky & Ramón K Pérez created an extraordinary world that’s both terrifying and deeply human, and we’re so grateful to our partners at Amazon, WBTV, and Skybound for trusting us to bring such a beloved title to life. We couldn’t be more excited for fans, and everyone discovering this story for the first time, to meet Daniel West and all the eerie townsfolk lying in wait for him.”

Amazon landed the rights to Stillwater following a highly competitive bidding war in spring 2025.

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios stated, "Stillwater is a truly original series that blends horror, mystery, and psychological suspense into something entirely unexpected."

He continued, "Greg Berlanti, Carly Wray, and the incredible teams at WBTV and Skybound have created a world unlike anything audiences have seen before—one that’s unsettling, emotionally rich, and impossible to look away from. We’re thrilled to bring this remarkable story to Prime Video audiences around the world."

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks added, "Greg and Carly have brought many of pop culture’s most iconic characters and stories to life. They are masters at capturing the heart of what makes a story distinct and beloved by fans. Stillwater showcases their ability to blend a mind-bending horror thriller with the harrowing complexities of immortality, power, community and what it means to be human."

Berlanti also has another horror-tinged project in development, with an adaptation of Afterlife With Archie announced earlier this week for Disney+.