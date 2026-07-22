Live-Action Sex Criminals Adaptation From Prime Video Adds Joseph Lee And Sunita Mani

Production on Sex Criminals, the 8-episode live-action adaptation of the acclaimed Image Comics title by Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky, continues to round out its cast.

After previously announcing that Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) was set to star (he's also an executive prodcuer), Emmy nominee Joseph Lee (Beef) and Sunita Mani (His & Hers) have joined in recurring roles, per Deadline. Lee will play Detective Daniels while Mani will portray Lucy.

‘Sex Criminals’: Joseph Lee (‘Beef’) and Sunita Mani (‘His & Hers’) Join Cast of Prime Video Series from Kumail Nanjiani, LuckyChap and Amazon MGM.



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Imogen Poots (Need for Speed, The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Search Party) are the leads of the series which also counts Pamela Adlon (King of the Hill, Louie), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Jackpot!) and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel, The Beast Within) among the cast.

Tze Chun (Once Upon a Time, Gotham) is serving as showrunner. Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) is also on board as an executive prodcuer alongside Nanjiani.

Nia DaCosta (28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, The Marvel) will also executive produce as well as direct the pilot and second episode.

In a previous press statement, Nanjiani and Gordon remarked, "Sex Criminals is the exact kind of thing Winter Coat aims to bring to life: love stories in weird places. From the moment LuckyChap brought us Matt and Chip’s comic book, we knew we wanted to bring these characters to screen and are so excited to do that alongside Tze Chun and Prime Video."

Chun also stated, "I’ve been a fan of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky’s Sex Criminals since the first issue hit the stands. This has been my dream project for over a decade, and co-creating this show with Emily and Kumail has been one of the creative highlights of my career. We are so excited to bring this series to life with our incredible partners at Lucky Chap and Prime Video."

Peter Friedlander, global head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, added, "Sex Criminals is bold, hilarious, and wildly original, with a love story at its core that feels both deeply human and completely unexpected. Emily, Kumail, and Tze have brought a fresh, and emotionally grounded take to this incredible property. With our collaborators at LuckyChap, Winter Coat Films, and comic book creators Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky, we’re thrilled to bring this unforgettable world and its characters to our global Prime Video audience."

In Sex Criminals, Suze is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon...who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time stopping couple would do: they rob banks.