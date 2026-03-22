Sam Kieth, Visionary THE MAXX And THE SANDMAN Artist, Passes Away At The Age Of 63

The comic book community is in mourning following the devastating news that renowned artist and writer Sam Kieth, creator of The Maxx and co-creator of The Sandman, has passed away at the age of 63.

Reports indicate that Kieth died on March 15 after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia, a horrific degenerative condition that causes cognitive decline, hallucinations, and Parkinson-like movement symptoms. Kieth is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy.

Known for his distinctive, surreal style, Kieth leaves behind an incredible body of work, including striking depictions of Batman, Wolverine, The Hulk and Judge Dredd.

Tributes have been pouring in since the news was confirmed (via Bleeding Cool), and many of the posts also feature some of Kieth's unmistakable artwork.

We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sam Kieth.



From The Maxx to his work across comics, Sam brought a completely unique look and voice to the industry. His art was raw and unmistakably his. Sam's influence will be felt for generations.



Our thoughts are with his… pic.twitter.com/L2p6vZ3TTH — Image Comics (@ImageComics) March 22, 2026

Here’s to Sam Kieth, a thrilling, singular artist whose strangeness changed everyone who engaged with his work for the better. People talk about “generational” artists. Sam was his generation, boundary-breaking, adventurous, unique, and wild. pic.twitter.com/t9hdLarecx — Jarrod Jones (@jarrodjones_) March 22, 2026

Sam Kieth,my old friend since 16 and comic art genius has passed away.

He was instrumental in bringing me to DC and changing the course of my career. He also introduced me to my wife ( a cute little blond he described her as)and changed the course of my life

God rest his soul. — Kelley Jones (@kelleyjonesart) March 22, 2026

Sam Kieth. This hit hard. I have and love so much of his work. I still remember walking down the big hill to the grocery store to get his Wolverine series.



I’d stare for hours at his covers. He always got me thinking differently about body proportions, textures, and doing cool… pic.twitter.com/AU3GRfxmHS — Vonster (@__RiseAgain__) March 22, 2026

Here’s some dope Sam Kieth art. RIP to one of my biggest influences. pic.twitter.com/7Q25uMkwqe — Donal DeLay (@DonalTDeLay) March 21, 2026

REST IN PEACE, Sam Kieth. You were a titan of talent! pic.twitter.com/rZpbeWvnfu — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 22, 2026