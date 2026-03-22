Sam Kieth, Visionary THE MAXX And THE SANDMAN Artist, Passes Away At The Age Of 63

Sam Kieth, Visionary THE MAXX And THE SANDMAN Artist, Passes Away At The Age Of 63

We're deeply saddened to report that acclaimed comic book artist and writer Sam Kieth, co-creator of The Sandman, has passed away at the age of 63...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 22, 2026 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Image

The comic book community is in mourning following the devastating news that renowned artist and writer Sam Kieth, creator of The Maxx and co-creator of The Sandman, has passed away at the age of 63.

Reports indicate that Kieth died on March 15 after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia, a horrific degenerative condition that causes cognitive decline, hallucinations, and Parkinson-like movement symptoms. Kieth is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy.

Known for his distinctive, surreal style, Kieth leaves behind an incredible body of work, including striking depictions of Batman, Wolverine, The Hulk and Judge Dredd. 

Tributes have been pouring in since the news was confirmed (via Bleeding Cool), and many of the posts also feature some of Kieth's unmistakable artwork.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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