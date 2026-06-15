My Adventures With Superman Casts Auli'i Cravalho As Green Lantern Ahead Of Spin-off - First Look

My Adventures With Superman Casts Auli'i Cravalho As Green Lantern Ahead Of Spin-off - First Look

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 has officially cast Jessica Cruz ahead of My Adventures with Green Lantern, and we have a first look at the character, who is played by Auli'i Cravalho (Moana).

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 15, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman (Animated)
Source: EW (via Toonado.com)

My Adventures with Superman has been embraced by DC fans in a big way, and the animated franchise will expand with the upcoming spin-off, My Adventures with Green Lantern.

Season 3 of the Man of Steel's series is now confirmed to introduce Jessica Cruz, but this take on the hero isn't quite what we expected.

Despite being an adult on the page, this version is a teenager. Voiced by Moana star Auli'i Cravalho, Jessica is set to appear in the show's second episode, and her spin-off, while in pre-production, is still awaiting an official series pickup. 

The show happening seems likely, seeing as My Adventures with Green Lantern has been officially announced, and the first plot details have been revealed by Entertainment Weekly (via Toonado.com).

According to the site, My Adventures with Green Lantern will explore what happens when a Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses the "shy and kind-hearted high school student Jessica Cruz" to be its new champion.

An official logline adds, "Things get even worse when more debris from the Lanterns’ ancient space war arrives — along with their alien foes. To protect the Earth, Jess will have to overcome her fears, anxieties, and your typical teenage drama to lead a new Lantern Corps. against a terrifying foe."

A first look at Jessica has also been revealed, though it's clear she's not a superhero at this stage. She does, however, appear to be a big fan of Supergirl.

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"We’d already planned for the second episode to showcase how Supergirl [Kiana Madeira], in particular, was changing their world. We wanted to look at how different people had very different reactions to the same Kryptonian," Jake Wyatt, showrunner of both series, told the site.

"So when word came down from the brass that Green Lantern was greenlit, we wanted our pre-Lantern Jessica Cruz to give us the girl-on-the-street view of Supergirl," he continued. "How would a shy, relatively powerless teenager see this powerful, young super-woman out there changing the world? And what would it be like for Supergirl to see herself through Jess’s eyes?"

When it came to choosing Cravalho as Jessica, Wyatt added, "Casting brought us a lot of fantastic reads for Jessica. But when I heard Auli'i, there was this complexity of emotion to her read — a natural, almost oblivious charm that she brought to Jess — and I knew she was the one."

Casting the voice of someone who has led a billion-dollar Disney franchise as this young member of the Green Lantern Corps suggests the series is one that DC Studios and Adult Swim are taking seriously. Hopefully, we'll get to see Jessica in action soon.

As noted, Jessica will make her debut in My Adventures with Superman's second episode, "Mobile Suit Toyman," on June 20 during Adult Swim's Toonami. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/15/2026, 2:13 PM
Haven't watched the new season yet, but I'm hopeful this will be good in spite of the plot description.

I hate that Hal is dead, but MAwS is so charming, I'm willing to give it a chance.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 6/15/2026, 2:20 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - wait, where did it say Hal was dead?
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/15/2026, 2:31 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - "Hal Jordan High School"

Schools are uaually only named after people who have died. I'm assuming that Hal sacrificed himself to save Coast City in this version so they named the high school after him.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/15/2026, 2:17 PM
I find it very funny that Refrigerator girl is in the main cast of this lol
I heard the vibe is even more anime than the Superman show. Hope it works. Kinda makes me want to rewatch that Suicide Squad anime.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 6/15/2026, 2:20 PM
@InfinitePunches - Refrigerator girl?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/15/2026, 2:29 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Women_in_refrigerators

User Comment Image

In the 90s, Major Force killed Kyle Rayner's girlfriend and put her chopped up bits in Kyle's fridge.

One of the writers of the Birds of Prey comic didn't like how the character was basically used as a plot device and made a career out of complaining about it.

This new show is trying to make her a real character rather than just a tragic backstory for Kyle, it seems.
Gambito
Gambito - 6/15/2026, 2:24 PM
What is this garbage they cast a maoi actress as the one of the few Latinx characters in dc??? Terrible casting should have gone for Dasha Polanco again
SeeYouIn2034
SeeYouIn2034 - 6/15/2026, 2:35 PM
@Gambito - I recently rewatched JL vs the Fatal Five. Diane Guerrero is pretty great as Jess.
Ironbot
Ironbot - 6/15/2026, 2:32 PM
Great, now I want her to play Jessica Cruz in the DCU

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