My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Gets An Exciting Update From The Boys Star Jack Quaid

There were several casualties when DC Studios was formed, including the Warner Bros. Animation movies released two or three times a year. Fortunately, while My Adventures with Superman wasn't scrapped to make way for last summer's Superman, the wait for Season 3 has been longer than expected.

The show premiered in July 2023, with Season 2 following in September 2024. Two years later, and there's still no official word on when My Adventures with Superman will return to Adult Swim.

Fortunately, we now have a positive update on the show's future and a big update on how work is progressing on the third batch of episodes.

In an interview with Collider (via Toonado.com), The Boys star Jack Quaid confirmed that he believes Season 3 is coming out this year, adding, "First of all, I can tease that it is coming out. I know fans have been really patiently waiting, but it is coming out. I've been recording ADR recently. It's happening. I've seen it. I'm still recording. It's still coming out."

"What I can tease about it is I think it's maybe my favourite season of the show. We do some episodes that are kind of standalone, their own thing, and that are really, really exciting," the actor continued. "I don't want to spoil it too much, but it's also maybe the funniest season we have. It's always been a funny, lighthearted show, but some of the writing is truly, truly wonderful."

"The Boys is the gritty, dark underbelly of it all, and then Superman, he's all about saving cats and trees and being a dork, and I love him," Quaid noted. "So, yes, I don't know the exact date, but I think fans have something to look forward to soon. I don't know exactly when, but it is coming out, and that's amazing. The fans have been so patient and so cool, and I have to thank all the fans."

After expressing his love for the Man of Steel, Quaid was asked whether he had spoken with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran about the show.

While Gunn has implied that he's hands-on with all DCU content, including "Elseworlds" titles, it seems the filmmaker has been happy to let the My Adventures with Superman team do their thing.

"It's still around," Quaid mused. "So I'm assuming they like it, which is great. Because they could have totally been like, 'Well, this doesn't fit in with our new purview,' and scrapped it, but they're keeping it around, and it's amazing."

"I also have to give so much credit to James Gunn. I think what Scorsese is to mob movies, James Gunn is to superhero movies," he enthused. "He just knows how to do it. And as a person who is vocally Superman, I cannot tell you how much I loved the current Superman movie. It was so good."

Gunn must be a fan of My Adventures with Superman, because My Adventures with Green Lantern has since been greenlit. That will revolve around Jessica Cruz, who is set to be portrayed as a teenager whose life is turned upside down when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky.

Back to My Adventures with Superman Season 3, and we're expecting to see Connor Kent/Superboy, Cyborg Superman, along with the return of villains like Lex Luthor and Deathstroke.