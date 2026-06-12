Supergirl Star Jason Momoa Sidesteps Adria Arjona As Wonder Woman Prompt: "She's Hot"

Back in March, a rumor did the rounds online that Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady, Under the Stars) was in talks for the role of Maxima in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow, and the trades later confirmed that she did indeed test for the part along with Adria Arjona (Andor), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth) and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies).

Arjona ended up landing the part, but many fans are convinced that the Onslaught star has actually been cast as the DCU's new Wonder Woman.

Gunn has yet to weigh in on the matter, but the trades seem to be split on whether Arjona is playing the villainous Maxima, or if this is simply an attempt to keep the identity of her real character a surprise.

Supergirl star Jason Momoa (Lobo), who is dating Arjona, was asked which "future DCU characters he thinks he'd vibe with the most or want them to join the alien bounty hunter at the bar" during an interview with Screen Rant.

Jason Momoa: Wonder Woman would be just as great.

ScreenRant: I'm rooting for my girl, Adria. I just got to say.

Jason Momoa: She's hot.

ScreenRant: She's hot.

Jason Momoa: She's hot.

Though Momoa didn't directly address the speculation, his response was certainly interesting. That said, even if there's no truth to the rumor, actors are well aware that it's always better to keep fans guessing.

In related news, World of Reel is claiming that Supergirl's official 1 hour, 47 minutes run-time means that up to 25 minutes of the movie have been cut since it was test-screened.

“Supergirl has reportedly test screened more than ten times — more than I can recall for any other studio film this decade. There have been three different endings shown, with the latest attached to last week’s California screening. That cut reportedly ran around 1 hour and 50 minutes and included additional Clark Kent/Superman scenes. In January 2026, just a few months ago, the film reportedly had a runtime of 2 hours and 5 minutes without credits.

We now have the official runtime, and a lot has been cut. Supergirl will run 1 hour and 47 minutes, including credits, which can account for anywhere between five and seven minutes. That means that, in just the last five months, roughly 25 minutes of footage have been removed from Supergirl. Fascinating."

A lot of movies go through an extensive restructuring process before they arrive on the screen, so "fascinating" might be pushing it!

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”