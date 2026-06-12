Earth's Mightiest Heroes Will Be Torn Apart In Avengers: Armageddon #4 As Captain America Battles Mephisto

Earth's Mightiest Heroes Will Be Torn Apart In Avengers: Armageddon #4 As Captain America Battles Mephisto

The penultimate issue of Avengers: Armageddon, the event that sets the stage for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's new run of Avengers, arrives in September, and we have a first look.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

An all-new era for Earth's Mightiest Heroes kicked off this week in Avengers: Armageddon #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, the debut issue of a five-part event series that leads directly into Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's new run of Avengers in November.

Today, we have a first look at what's to come this September in the penultimate issue. As a reminder, Avengers: Armageddon thrusts Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a global conflict against Red Hulk, who has seized control of Latveria and now sets his sights on the rest of the globe. Defying the United Nations, the Avengers assemble for a battle that will redefine their place in the world moving forward.

Joining the fight is David Colton, a Captain America introduced in Zdarsky's acclaimed Captain America run, who recently gained abilities that rival the Sentry. Unstable and unpredictable, Colton's power threatens to escalate the conflict past the point of no return and tear the Avengers apart when they need to be more united than ever. 

Teasing how Colton impacts Marvel's heroes, Zdarsky said, "Anyone reading Captain America knows his origins are filled with tragedy and bloodshed, which has kept him off the table for years, away in the woods. So he’s had a lot of time to see the rise of superpowers and a new kind of super-combat, which he may have opinions on."

Meanwhile, a new arc of Captain America by Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti kicks off later this month with issue #12. After his defeat at the hands of Red Hulk, Steve Rogers finds his soul trapped in Hell. To make his way back to Earth to join the Avengers, he'll forge an uneasy alliance with Doctor Doom and wage war against the realm's ruler, Mephisto.

That continues in September's Captain America #15, another issue we have a first look at for you today. Here's the official description: 

SIEGE OF THE RED SKULL!

A giant battle breaks out as Mephisto’s volatile ally, Red Skull, and his army of vengeful spirits fight the free souls of the underworld. Can Captain America rally the dead and form his own army in time to topple Mephisto’s restless hordes?

Below, you can check out Dike Ruan and Jeehyung Lee's Avengers: Armageddon #4 covers, along with Valerio Schiti's Captain America #15 cover.

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CAPTAIN AMERICA #15
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI
On Sale 9/2

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AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4 (OF 5)
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR
Cover by DIKE RUAN
Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE
On Sale 9/16

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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grif
grif - 6/12/2026, 12:21 PM
not going to sit here and say i know everything about red hulk. but does he get that big?

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