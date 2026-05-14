My Adventures With Superman Season 3 Trailer Introduces Superboy And Cyborg Superman

The first trailer for My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is finally here (via Toonado.com). It reveals an exciting sneak peek at the show's new big bad—and a fan-favourite ally—this animated Man of Steel will encounter when the show returns to Adult Swim on June 13.

Cyborg Superman and Superboy are joining the series, with Glee star Darren Criss lending his voice to the latter. One Punch Man's Max Mittelman reprises his role as Hank Henshaw.

However, Superman (Jack Quaid) will have some backup from Supergirl (Kiana Madeira), Lois Lane (Alice Lee), and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid), as they discover who they are—and what they can accomplish together—while chasing stories for The Daily Planet.

In Season 3, Clark has truly become Superman and made peace with his Kryptonian origins, and he’s ready to settle down! But Lois, who has finally become the Planet’s star reporter, is not. Jimmy has evolved from freelance photographer to celebrity journalist—but he’s still intimidated by the romantic attentions of the newly arrived Kara Zor‑El, who’s trying to find her place on Earth.

In the latest action, comedy, and romance-packed season, this found family will have to confront powerful new enemies that challenge Superman, threaten their future, and test the bonds holding them together. Can our heroes save their tomorrow, before it destroys today?

"This is the kind of show action‑animation fans tune into Toonami for," Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, previously said. "Season three of My Adventures with Superman goes harder, looks bigger, and packs the emotional punch that makes this series such a standout."

My Adventures with Superman premiered in July 2023, with Season 2 following in September 2024. It's been a long wait for this follow-up, but all signs point to it having been worth the wait.

Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher are co-executive producers and showrunners for My Adventures with Superman. The series is also executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and Sam Register, with Kimberly S. Moreau serving as producer.

Gunn must be a fan of My Adventures with Superman, because My Adventures with Green Lantern has since been greenlit. That will revolve around Jessica Cruz, who is set to be portrayed as a teenager whose life is turned upside down when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky.

As noted, My Adventures with Superman premieres on Adult Swim on June 13 at midnight ET/PT. New episodes will follow on HBO Max the next day.