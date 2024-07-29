Season 3 Of MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN Will Feature Superboy And Cyborg Superman

The Superman family will expand in season 3 of My Adventures With Superman as Superboy is next to be introduced on the animated show after Supergirl debuted in season 2. Concept art for Superboy was revealed during a WB animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con.



The artwork looks to be based on the Connor Kent version of Superboy, who made his debut following the infamous Death of Superman story arc.

In season 3, a new character, Super Boy will make his debut. Also, new villains and our cast in cute civilian outfits. #MyAdventuresWithSuperman #SDCC #SDCC2024 pic.twitter.com/ypqP4lBQ4B — Toonami Squad @ SDCC (@ToonamiSquad) July 27, 2024

An image depicting the villains of season 3 was also shown to the crowd. It seems Alex Luthor is now bald and has split from Amanda Waller, going on to start Lex Corp.

Additionally, after Hank Henshaw was introduced in season 2 it seems that he'll be transitioning to Cyborg Superman, as evidenced by the poster.

Villians of My Adventures with Superman Season 3 includes Lex finally Bald and Cyborg Superman pic.twitter.com/uDH4f0dgbw — Dcu Updates (@dcuworld) July 27, 2024

Surprisingly, Jack Quaid disclosed that he will be providing voices for characters other than Clark Kent in season 3, sparking fan speculation that Bizzaro may make an appearance.

Jack Quaid reveals he voices more than just Clark/Superman in ‘MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN’ Season 3. #SDCC2024 pic.twitter.com/EbHVjHZZyz — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) July 27, 2024

There was no word on when season 3 would premiere but Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel sahid and Kiana Madeira confirmed that they've already recorded the first episode and have to get started on the next five as soon as they leave SDCC.

About My Adventures With Superman:

The first season of My Adventures with Superman premiered on July 7, 2023 and consisted of 10 episodes. Season 2 premiered on May 26, 2024 and also consisted of 10 episodes, concluding on July 21, 2024. Jake Wyatt, Brendan Clogher and Josie Campbell serve as showrunners.WB Animation mainstay Sam Register is also an executive producer.

The show features the voice cast of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent / Kal-El / Superman, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, and Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl. Also appearing in supporting roles are Darrell Brown as Perry White, Andromeda Dunker as Vicki Vale, Michael Emerson as Brainiac, Joel de la Fuente as General Sam Lane, Max Mittelman as Alex "Lex" Luthor, Kari Wahlgren as Martha Kent and Debra Wilson as Amanda Waller.

The first season debuted to an impressive 98% approval rating from the aggregate review website Rotten Tomatoes.