My Adventures With Superman Sets Season 3 Premiere Date; New Poster Teases Reign Of The Supermen

Adult Swim has announced this morning that My Adventures with Superman will return for its third season on Saturday, June 13 at midnight ET/PT as part of its Toonami anime/action block, and will stream on HBO Max the following day.

It's been nearly two years since the critically acclaimed series aired its second season, which ended with Superman and Supergirl teaming up to defeat Brainiac and destroying Kandor once and for all. Supergirl then returned to the Kent Farm with her cousin and joined his team, setting up many more Kryptonian super adventures.

Like the prior two seasons, we'd imagine season three will also consist of ten episodes, and while plot details remain under lock-and-key, it seems as though the third season will see Superman face off against Cyborg Superman, as the series aims to adapt the Reign of the Supermen story arc.

The Boys star Jack Quaid headlines the voice cast as Clark Kent/Sueprman, with a supporting cast featuring Alice Lee as Lois Lane, Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, and Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl.

Due to the overwhelmingly positive reception to the series, there's also a spinoff, titled My Adventures with Green Lantern, currently in development. It would follow Jessica Cruz, a teenager who's been chosen to become part of the Green Lantern Corps and ends up facing the consequences of an ancient war between the Green Lantern Corps and its enemies. Whether the new season of Superman sets up its sister series remains to be seen, but we wouldn't necessarily rule out the possibility.

My Adventures with Superman returns for season three on Saturday, June 13!

Check out the official poster below and stay tuned for the trailer drop!