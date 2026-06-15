MCU Rumor Roundup: Sydney Sweeney Eyed For X-Men; Doctor Doom's [Spoiler] In Avengers: Doomsday, & More

In this latest roundup of Marvel Cinematic Universe-based rumors, we have (potential) updates on Sydney Sweeney's MCU debut, Avengers: Doomsday's most recent cast recruits, Monica Rambeau's status following The Marvels' post-credits scene, and more.

As far as we know, Avengers: Doomsday will not see the return of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) or Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), despite a recent rumor that the latter would make an appearance.

In The Marvels' post-credits scene, Rambeau wakes up in a medical lab after getting trapped in an alternate reality following her battle with Dar-Benn to find a variant of her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks, "How's our patient?" and a comic-accurate, fully CGI take on Hank McCoy, aka Beast, enters the room.

It was generally assumed that this stinger must be setting up the X-Men's return in Doomsday, but MTTSH has now clarified what they meant by a previous post.

More on that, she's coming back to the MCU in general, but not for Doomsday 😭*



*Unless reshoots will change that https://t.co/xKj3CIOz91 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) June 14, 2026

The scooper is also claiming that Sydney Sweeney is being eyed for a role in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot. We've been hearing that the Madame Web star might be on Marvel's radar for quite a while, and MTTSH actually said she was in line to play Emma Frost just a couple of weeks ago.

Does this indicate that Frost will be a part of the reboot? We'd file this one squarely in the grain of salt category for now!

Staying with the long-awaited X-Men movie, and House of the Dragon actress Bethany Antonia (Lady Baela Targaryen) has thrown her hat in the ring to play Storm.

ComicBook.com asked Antonia if there is any specific superhero character she'd be interested in playing. “Oh, Storm, but I think that’s already taken.” When informed that the role likely hadn’t been cast yet, she added, “There’s a rumor, but like, call me.”

Possible spoilers follow.

Finally, Pacino Khan and Matilda Firth, who recently joined the cast of Doomsday in undisclosed roles, are rumored to be playing the children of Doctor Doom - though Daniel Richtman has heard that the villain will only have a son in the movie.

A son who probably won't last very long! Rumor has it that Doom will target Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) after a Multiversal incursion he caused results in the death of his wife and child.

It could be true but my understanding is that Doom only has a son in the film.



Or should I say HAD 🥲 https://t.co/czKRjzHnqx — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) June 13, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.