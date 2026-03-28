WYTCHES: Scott Snyder Shares Promising Update On The Animated Adaptation

First released in 2014, Wytches is a dark supernatural horror comic created by writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock, and published by Image Comics.

Since its debut, it has gone on to earn a reputation as one of the most unsettling and emotionally powerful horror series of the last ten years or so.

The comic was first envisioned as a live-action series for Amazon Prime Video in 2021 before pivoting to animation in 2023, seemingly in part due to the success of Invincible.

Now, almost three years later, Scott Snyder has shared via X/Twitter that the project is pretty close to being revealed to the rest of the world.

While stranded at the airport and deciding to pass the time by answering fan questions, Snyder replied to a fan inquiring about the status of the animated series by sharing, "We just got our pilot back from the studio this week! Literally Watched it last night - really really proud of this one. Trying to figure out when we can say more about the cast, teaser stuff all of it."

It seems Wytches is in roughly the same development stage as the Mister Miracle animated series, which also received a recent update from its comic creator, Tom King.

We just got our pilot back from the studio this week! Literally Watched it last night - really really proud of this one. Trying to figure out when we can say more about the cast, teaser stuff all of it https://t.co/Vak4iVwR4H — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) March 28, 2026

Powerhouse Animation (Netflix's Castlevania and Blood of Zeus) is animating the series and is aiming to recreate Jock's same frenetic art style. Snyder previously disclosed that while the first season is yet to be released, scripts for the show's second season are already in the works.

In Wytches Volume 1, the Rook family relocates to Litchfield, New Hampshire, after a traumatic event leaves their daughter Sailor emotionally and mentally scarred. Hoping to start over, the quiet, isolated town has other plans. The dense, ancient woods surrounding their new home are hiding something far more sinister than they could have ever anticipated.

Deep underground, beneath the woods lurk the Wytches: ancient, primal creatures that defy every familiar myth, and are far more terrifying than anything the family could have imagined.

The first six issues have been collected in Volume 01, or "Cycle 1" as Snyder refers to it. Cycle 2 is reportedly going to be released alongside the premiere of the animated series. In addition to Cycle 1, an oversized, 80-page one-shot (which serves as a prequel) was also previously released in 2018.