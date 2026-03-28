Tom King Updates The Status Of DCU-Canon MISTER MIRACLE Animated Series

Perhaps one of the most intriguing projects in development in the DCU is the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series.

Tom King, who wrote the Eisner-winning comic book series that the show will draw inspiration from, is writing all of the episodes (8 in total).

Now, while attending Wonder Con, King has revealed that the pilot episode is complete and that a voice cast has already been hired.

At Wonder Con, Tom King said that fans will "go nuts" when they announce the voice cast for the #MisterMiracle series



The series will takes place in the DCU. pic.twitter.com/IHC8zxGH9r — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) March 28, 2026

As confirmed back in December, the project is still in active development, and King is currently editing the series as both the lead/sole writer and showrunner.

The official logline for the series reads, "No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick – and escape death itself?"

"Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his warrior wife Big Barda have built for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their home worlds of Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s cruel adoptive father Darkseid seems to have finally captured the Anti-Life Equation — the ultimate weapon that will give Darkseid total dominance over the universe."

It was previously confirmed that the upcoming animated series will attempt to closely match the art style of Mitch Gerads, who pencilled the original 12-issue limited series.

King is a close collaborator of Gunn and the DC Studios, with the comic book scribe being part of the original DCU Writers Room/brain trust assembled (along with Drew Goddard, Jeremy Slater, Christina Hodson, and Christal Henry) to plan out the first Chapter of the ambitious comic book cinematic universe.

While no exact release date has been set for Mister Miracle, King's progress update suggests that a late 2026 or early 2027 premiere on HBO Max is likely.

With any luck, the series will wrap up by the end of 2026, giving the DCU another completed project and helping broaden its lineup beyond those led directly by Gunn.

The DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate (10 projects) was first unveiled on January 31, 2023. So far, only three entries have made it to release: Superman, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker season 2, and each of them has been guided creatively by Gunn.

The upcoming Supergirl film, based on a limited series from King, will be the first film/project that doesn't have Gunn at the helm.