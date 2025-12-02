Big Update On DC Studios' MISTER MIRACLE Animated Series Escapes From Tom King

Big Update On DC Studios' MISTER MIRACLE Animated Series Escapes From Tom King

Comic book scribe Tom King is serving as showrunner on the animated adaptation of his own Mister Miracle comic book series from James Gunn and DC Studios.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 02, 2025 07:12 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: Comic Geek Speak podcast via Bleeding Cool

Appearing on the Comic Geek Speak podcast recently, famed comic book writer Tom King offered up a sizable update on the work he's currently engaged with regarding the recently announced Mister Miracle animated series from  Warner Bros. Animation,   James Gunn, and DC Studios.

The animated series will be an adaptation of King and artist Mitch Gerads' Eisner award-winning 12-issue Mister Miracle miniseries, which ran from 2017 to 2018.

While on the podcast, King confirmed that he was "writing all of the episodes" himself and that the project was just about to enter the development phase, where they start "casting, editing, and design."

He also revealed that in revisiting his own work from 8 years ago, he's had to address an error in the original writing- an unspecified "logic flaw" that he had pointed out to him by a fan, after the original comic book run was over.

King is a close collaborator of Gunn and the DC Studios, with the comic book scribe being part of the original DCU Writers Room/brain trust assembled (along with Drew Goddard, Jeremy Slater, Christina Hodson, and Christal Henry) to plan out the first Chapter of the ambitious comic book cinematic universe. 

Another comic book series from King, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is serving as the foundational basis for another upcoming DCU project, the live-action Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon).  King and artist Bilquis Evely originally released the 8-issue, Eisner-nominated miniseries in June 2021, concluding it in February 2022.

Supergirl is set to be released on June 26, 2026.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Scott Free, known worldwide as Mister Miracle, the greatest escape artist who ever lived. With his wife, Big Barda, Scott seemed to have built the perfect life on Earth, until everything began to unravel. As war erupts between the planets Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s adoptive father, Darkseid, has apparently obtained the Anti-Life Equation, a devastating force capable of dominating the universe."

"With carnage escalating on both sides, Mister Miracle becomes the last hope to end the conflict and restore peace. But the power of the Anti-Life Equation might already be affecting Scott’s mind, distorting his reality and threatening the happiness he shares with Barda."

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
James Gunn Shares Updates On DCU Slate And THE BATMAN PART II; Hints At SUPERGIRL Trailer Release
Related:

James Gunn Shares Updates On DCU Slate And THE BATMAN PART II; Hints At SUPERGIRL Trailer Release
Warner Bros. Discovery Enters Second Round Of Bids In Sale; Asks For Higher Offers From Interested Parties
Recommended For You:

Warner Bros. Discovery Enters Second Round Of Bids In Sale; Asks For Higher Offers From Interested Parties

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 12/2/2025, 8:23 AM
Cannon?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/2/2025, 8:33 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - what possible reason could there be for it to be Elseworlds? None. So no it probably won't be canon (this is DC we're talking about here).
kseven
kseven - 12/2/2025, 8:32 AM
It's going to be some weird fetish shit. Tom King sucks.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/2/2025, 8:37 AM
Tom King is raw talent. But he's all skill and no craft. For a military guy there's no discipline there.

His weak points are character consistency, story and plot. Which are kinda important. Some might say fundamental. But because of how good he is as a natural writer, he's still one of the best in the industry right now. He's just gotta put more work into story structure and things like that.

I'd say he should try maybe rewriting something that's already good, but then City of Bane was basically Dark Knight Rises and that was a mess plot-wise.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/2/2025, 8:40 AM
I mean lol Dark Knight Rises had it's fair share of plotholes, but at least you can enjoy it as an audience member. King's stuff can get really stilted and disjointed.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder