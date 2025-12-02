Big Update On DC Studios' MISTER MIRACLE Animated Series Escapes From Tom King

Appearing on the Comic Geek Speak podcast recently, famed comic book writer Tom King offered up a sizable update on the work he's currently engaged with regarding the recently announced Mister Miracle animated series from Warner Bros. Animation, James Gunn, and DC Studios.

The animated series will be an adaptation of King and artist Mitch Gerads' Eisner award-winning 12-issue Mister Miracle miniseries, which ran from 2017 to 2018.

While on the podcast, King confirmed that he was "writing all of the episodes" himself and that the project was just about to enter the development phase, where they start "casting, editing, and design."

He also revealed that in revisiting his own work from 8 years ago, he's had to address an error in the original writing- an unspecified "logic flaw" that he had pointed out to him by a fan, after the original comic book run was over.

King is a close collaborator of Gunn and the DC Studios, with the comic book scribe being part of the original DCU Writers Room/brain trust assembled (along with Drew Goddard, Jeremy Slater, Christina Hodson, and Christal Henry) to plan out the first Chapter of the ambitious comic book cinematic universe.

Another comic book series from King, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is serving as the foundational basis for another upcoming DCU project, the live-action Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon). King and artist Bilquis Evely originally released the 8-issue, Eisner-nominated miniseries in June 2021, concluding it in February 2022.

Supergirl is set to be released on June 26, 2026.

"Mister Miracle" series will be animated by Titmouse studio (for Warner Bros & DC).

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Scott Free, known worldwide as Mister Miracle, the greatest escape artist who ever lived. With his wife, Big Barda, Scott seemed to have built the perfect life on Earth, until everything began to unravel. As war erupts between the planets Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s adoptive father, Darkseid, has apparently obtained the Anti-Life Equation, a devastating force capable of dominating the universe."

"With carnage escalating on both sides, Mister Miracle becomes the last hope to end the conflict and restore peace. But the power of the Anti-Life Equation might already be affecting Scott’s mind, distorting his reality and threatening the happiness he shares with Barda."